WoMaster launches DP310 - PoE Switch for Managed IP Surveillance

-- WoMaster launches a new industrial DIN-rail L2 managed Power over Ethernet switch DP310. The switch is equipped with 10 Ethernet ports, including 8-port Fast Ethernet PoE and 2-port RJ45/SFP Gigabit Combo. 8 FE PoE IEEE 802.3af/at compliant ports collect the data from field devices and simultaneously enable devices with 30W per port where the power sources are not available. 2 RJ45/SFP Gigabit Combo ports are used for quick data uplink to backbone switches.Extreme PoE capability of DP310 includes ultra-high power budget (240W and 120W at 75゚C) and complete PoE management features, such as per-port Power Budget Control, PoE Scheduling and PoE Status.All the advanced technologies, vertical market certifications, and rugged design of DP310 make it perfectly suitable for deploying in harsh industrial, high power demand PoE applications, e.g. factory automation, powering Wireless APs, WiMax systems, and IP video-cameras for high quality real-time IP-surveillance.Benefits of DP310Industrial DIN-rail 8+2G L2 Managed PoE Switch:Market■ Wayside/ factory of IIoT integration with control roomHardware■ 8-port IEEE 802.3af/at compliant PoE; Budget: 240W@75°C■ 2-port Giga Combo- 100/1000M RJ45/SFP- SFP: single/multi mode , 100/1000M, DDM, Distance■ Dual Power Input- 46~57VDC (50~57VDC for IEEE802.3at)■ Robust design protects from mechanical deformation■ Ribbed side panels for effective heat dissipation■ Wide operating temperature range -40~75oC■ Standards- EN60950-1 compliance- NEMA TS2 compliance wcj (-40~75°C)- Outstanding EMC protection: exceeds EN50121-4 EMC- ESD/Surge criteria ASoftware■ Management- Complete set of L2 management functions: VLAN, QinQ, IGMP, SNMP (MIB), packet control, etc.- Remote VPN access for management/data tunnel: Reserved USB for remote management (Phase 2) and for config/firmware update■ Security- 802.1X/RADIUS, Port/MAC learning, SSH/SSL■ Redundancy- Full support of ITU-T G.8032 v2 (ERPS)- RSTP/MSTP■ Complete PoE management:- per-port Power Budget Control,- PoE Scheduling- PoE StatusAbout WoMaster :WoMaster Group is an international group based in Europe, with over 20 years of industrial market experience. We provide rugged products with customer oriented support for critical applications such as railway, power and utility, waste water, intelligent transportation and IP surveillance. WoMaster product range includes Industrial Networking and Computing products.Email: info@womaster.eu Website: www.womaster.eu