News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
WoMaster launches DP310 - PoE Switch for Managed IP Surveillance
Extreme PoE capability of DP310 includes ultra-high power budget (240W and 120W at 75ﾟC) and complete PoE management features, such as per-port Power Budget Control, PoE Scheduling and PoE Status.
All the advanced technologies, vertical market certifications, and rugged design of DP310 make it perfectly suitable for deploying in harsh industrial, high power demand PoE applications, e.g. factory automation, powering Wireless APs, WiMax systems, and IP video-cameras for high quality real-time IP-surveillance.
Benefits of DP310
Industrial DIN-rail 8+2G L2 Managed PoE Switch:
Market
■ Wayside/ factory of IIoT integration with control room
Hardware
■ 8-port IEEE 802.3af/at compliant PoE; Budget: 240W@75°C
■ 2-port Giga Combo
- 100/1000M RJ45/SFP
- SFP: single/multi mode , 100/1000M, DDM, Distance
■ Dual Power Input
- 46~57VDC (50~57VDC for IEEE802.3at)
■ Robust design protects from mechanical deformation
■ Ribbed side panels for effective heat dissipation
■ Wide operating temperature range -40~75oC
■ Standards
- EN60950-1 compliance
- NEMA TS2 compliance wcj (-40~75°C)
- Outstanding EMC protection: exceeds EN50121-4 EMC
- ESD/Surge criteria A
Software
■ Management
- Complete set of L2 management functions: VLAN, QinQ, IGMP, SNMP (MIB), packet control, etc.
- Remote VPN access for management/data tunnel: Reserved USB for remote management (Phase 2) and for config/firmware update
■ Security
- 802.1X/RADIUS, Port/MAC learning, SSH/SSL
■ Redundancy
- Full support of ITU-T G.8032 v2 (ERPS)
- RSTP/MSTP
■ Complete PoE management:
- per-port Power Budget Control,
- PoE Scheduling
- PoE Status
About WoMaster :
WoMaster Group is an international group based in Europe, with over 20 years of industrial market experience. We provide rugged products with customer oriented support for critical applications such as railway, power and utility, waste water, intelligent transportation and IP surveillance. WoMaster product range includes Industrial Networking and Computing products.
Email: info@womaster.eu
Website: www.womaster.eu
Contact
WoMaster
***@womtek.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse