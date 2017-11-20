 
Kari Hollywood making noise with the on air cast of Roll Out Studios

Kari Hollywood dropped by the studios to make a splash and chap it up with the on air hosts of Roll Out Studios in Studio City California
 
 
Kari Hollywood Posing with On Air Talent
STUDIO CITY, Calif. - Nov. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Kari Hollywood spent some time chatting with the hosts of Roll Out Studios in Studio City, CA"Live Talent Tuesday" this Tuesday.

He talked about his new producer job with HustleCake video productions, directing a new digital dance short. Mister Ray from Love and Hip-Hop Hollywood is one of the show's co-host. Although, Mister Ray was not on the show that did, Kari mentioned he discovered they have the same barber. Actress Tammy Townsend (Days of Our Lives) was also in the studio and participated in discussion with Kari Wood.

Kari also bought along his pure bred yorkie Bella's and spoke on her journey through industry events, pooping on his bed. Other random topics were men's sleeping body language, Kari Wood's habit of snoring, looking for new music artist to produce or choreograph their next video at Unplugd LA and choreography.

Mr. Hollywood also showed gratitude to his publicist WET PR of Beverly Hills. Kari Wood stated "Roll Out On-Air talent are funny, professional, good at their job and overall it wcj was one of the most engaging conversation. Roll Out studios is a creative brainchild of Foxxhole which was originally a Jamie Foxx platform. One of Roll Out's biggest names and host is Comedian Speedy.

You can find the creative genuis taping at Roll Out Studios by visiting their website: http://www.rolloutstudios.com

Connect with Kari Hollywood's publicist or manager via on Instagram or Facebook @karihollywood

Source:LA Creative Society
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Comedyshowslosangeles, Kari Hollywood, La Comedians
Industry:Media
Location:Studio City - California - United States
Page Updated Last on: Nov 20, 2017
Click to Share