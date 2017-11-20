News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Kari Hollywood making noise with the on air cast of Roll Out Studios
Kari Hollywood dropped by the studios to make a splash and chap it up with the on air hosts of Roll Out Studios in Studio City California
He talked about his new producer job with HustleCake video productions, directing a new digital dance short. Mister Ray from Love and Hip-Hop Hollywood is one of the show's co-host. Although, Mister Ray was not on the show that did, Kari mentioned he discovered they have the same barber. Actress Tammy Townsend (Days of Our Lives) was also in the studio and participated in discussion with Kari Wood.
Kari also bought along his pure bred yorkie Bella's and spoke on her journey through industry events, pooping on his bed. Other random topics were men's sleeping body language, Kari Wood's habit of snoring, looking for new music artist to produce or choreograph their next video at Unplugd LA and choreography.
Mr. Hollywood also showed gratitude to his publicist WET PR of Beverly Hills. Kari Wood stated "Roll Out On-Air talent are funny, professional, good at their job and overall it wcj was one of the most engaging conversation. Roll Out studios is a creative brainchild of Foxxhole which was originally a Jamie Foxx platform. One of Roll Out's biggest names and host is Comedian Speedy.
You can find the creative genuis taping at Roll Out Studios by visiting their website: http://www.rolloutstudios.com
Connect with Kari Hollywood's publicist or manager via on Instagram or Facebook @karihollywood
Contact
Debra Ward
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 20, 2017