November 2017
Seasons of Hope Celebration & Fundraiser Presented by Friends of Hospice Southwest Washington

 
 
VANCOUVER, Wash. - Nov. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Community Home Health & Hospice will hold their first annual Seasons of Hope Celebration & Fundraiser on Friday, January 19, 2018, from 7:30 - 9:00 am at Royal Oaks Country Club in Vancouver, Washington. The public is invited to attend this breakfast event. Proceeds from the fundraiser will support on-going, free grief care for everyone in Clark County, not only hospice families. Guests will receive the latest news about upcoming construction of the Seasons of Hope Grief Center and memorial garden. It will be built in Salmon Creek next to Community Home Health & Hospice's Elaine and Don Heimbigner Hospice Care Center. The anticipated opening is late 2018.

Tickets are $45 each and tables for eight are $350. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact michele.kophs@chhh.org or 360.957.0614. To register, go to https://chhh.ejoinme.org/seasons.

About wcj Friends of Hospice Southwest Washington – Presenting Sponsor

Friends of Hospice Southwest Washington, a non-profit, 100% volunteer organization, has worked for over 35 years to supplement the financial resources of local hospice programs. With the help of many volunteers and donors, they have made significant contributions to Community Home Health & Hospice. http://www.friends-of-hospice.org

About Community Home Health & Hospice

Community Home Health & Hospice is an independent, community-based non-profit agency serving the healthcare needs of Washington and Oregon families since 1977. Their services include home care personal services, home health, home hospice, inpatient hospice care and bereavement services. Every day, they care for 600 patients throughout Clark, Cowlitz, and Wahkiakum Counties in Washington and Columbia County in Oregon. Community Home Health & Hospice supports the healthcare and independent living goals of each patient and their loved ones by delivering the highest quality, compassionate and dignified care to individuals in their chosen place of residence. They have received recognition every year since 2008 as a HomeCare Elite top agency. For more information, visit their website at www.chhh.org.

Source:Community Home Health and Hospice
Email:***@chhh.org Email Verified
