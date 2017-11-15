News By Tag
Waxing Salon In Henderson Offers Hair Removal In A Different Setting
Wax Hair Removal Bar is now open in Henderson NV, offering one of the best waxing experiences available to all customers both male and female.
What Makes Wax Hair Removal Bar so different, and why is it perfect for Henderson? Simply put, Wax Hair Removal Bar is a specialized waxing salon that does not feel the need to waste your time pretending to be a spa. They realize that you are not there to get a massage, and they do not try and pretend that the procedure is not going to hurt. Instead, they approach it like a medical procedure in a doctor's office, something that should be done professionally and for a good price. Wax Hair Removal Bar does not discriminate against male clients either, and while many waxing salons will not offer below the belt wcj waxing for men, any area that a woman can have waxed is also open to a male client. They have always felt that there is no reason to not allow men to receive their grooming services, and their "no shy factor" motto proves it.
In addition to waxing, clients can get anal bleaching and teeth whitening done both in its Henderson location as well as all other locations. The services are all performed using a hand picked wax blend for both hard and soft waxes. These blends were chosen for maximum effectiveness while providing the least amount of irritation possible. The staff is also trained in the specific application and removal techniques that have made Wax Hair Removal Bar be recognized in several countries as one of the best.
Contact Wax Hair Removal Bar in Henderson today through their website at https://www.waxhairremovalbar.com/
