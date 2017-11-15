News By Tag
Haskell & White Honored by Kids Konnected
Firm named Ambassador to the Children in mission to provide friendship, understanding and support to youth with a parent affected by cancer
"Haskell & White's involvement with Kids Konnected began when an employee lost a spouse to cancer. Kids Konnected served as an invaluable resource for the children by giving them a safe space to discuss what was going on in their lives," said Wayne Pinnell, managing partner of Haskell & White. "The firm is happy to support an organization that gives back to kids when they need it the most."
One of the largest independent CPA firms in the region, Haskell & White has a long and proud tradition of giving back to the community. The firm had previously been named a winner of the Association for Corporate Growth's Corporate Responsibility award and the National Philanthropy Day Orange County award, and individual firm members have been recognized for their philanthropic endeavors on numerous occasions, including Pinnell who was named a "Dream Maker" by the Boys & Girls Club of Central Orange Coast and a "Pink Tie Guy" by Susan G. Komen Orange County.
"Kids Konnected is very appreciative of Haskell & White's long-term commitment,"
The Ambassador to the Children award was presented at the Kids Konnected annual gala on Oct. 21 at the Plaza de Magdalena in San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
About Haskell & White LLP
Haskell & White LLP is one of the largest independently owned accounting, auditing and tax consulting firms in Southern California, servicing public and private middle-market companies. With locations in Irvine and San Diego, Haskell & White combines the expansive services, knowledge, wcj experience and reach of national and international accounting firms with the personal attention, responsiveness and value of a local organization. Haskell & White works with companies in a broad range of industries, including real estate, manufacturing, distribution, life science, technology and retail. The firm provides solid expertise and services to its clients in the tax and audit disciplines, including advising SEC registrants and consulting on mergers and acquisitions. Further information on Haskell & White can be found on the firm's website, hwcpa.com. Connect with Haskell & White at facebook.com/
Media Contact
Andrew King
HKA Marketing Communications
714-426-0444
andrew@hkamarcom.com
