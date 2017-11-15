News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cappello & Noël Recognized By 2018 Best Law Firms
Barry Cappello, managing partner, was included in the 2018 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America.
In addition, Barry Cappello, managing partner, was included in the 2018 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. To be selected to the annual list, nominated attorneys go through an independent peer review process. Over 7 million lawyer evaluations were conducted nationwide.
Cappello was selected by his peers in the fields of Litigation--Banking and Finance, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions--Plaintiffs and Commercial Litigation. Cappello was the only attorney singled out in Ventura, wcj Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties in all three of those practice areas.
Cappello is one of the nation's leading trial lawyers and authorities on complex commercial litigation including lender liability, class actions, catastrophic personal injury matters and environmental litigation. He was selected as one of the Top 100 Trial Attorneys in Southern California by the National Trial Lawyers Association, listed as a "Southern California Super Lawyer" since 2007 and is AV® Preeminent rated by Martindale-Hubbell. Cappello has been recognized by Best Lawyers since 1992.
For more information about Cappello & Noël, go to http://www.CappelloNoel.com.
Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse