 
News By Tag
* Barry Cappello
* Cappello Noel
* Best Lawyers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Santa Barbara
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Cappello & Noël Recognized By 2018 Best Law Firms

Barry Cappello, managing partner, was included in the 2018 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America.
 
 
Barry Cappello
Barry Cappello
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Nov. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Santa Barbara-based Cappello & Noël LLP is listed in U.S. News-Best Lawyers®"Best Law Firms" 2018 edition. The firm received a Tier 1 (highest) ranking in  Santa Barbara for Commercial Litigation.

In addition, Barry Cappello, managing partner, was included in the 2018 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. To be selected to the annual list, nominated attorneys go through an independent peer review process. Over 7 million lawyer evaluations were conducted nationwide.

Cappello was selected by his peers in the fields of Litigation--Banking and Finance, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions--Plaintiffs and Commercial Litigation. Cappello was the only attorney singled out in Ventura, wcj Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties in all three of those practice areas.

Cappello is one of the nation's leading trial lawyers and authorities on complex commercial litigation including lender liability, class actions, catastrophic personal injury matters and environmental litigation. He was selected as one of the Top 100 Trial Attorneys in Southern California by the National Trial Lawyers Association, listed as a "Southern California Super Lawyer" since 2007 and is AV® Preeminent rated by Martindale-Hubbell. Cappello has been recognized by Best Lawyers since 1992.

For more information about Cappello & Noël, go to http://www.CappelloNoel.com.

Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rumbaughpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Barry Cappello, Cappello Noel, Best Lawyers
Industry:Legal
Location:Santa Barbara - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cappello & Noel News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share