Cappello & Noël Recognized By 2018 Best Law Firms

-- Santa Barbara-based Cappello & Noël LLP is listed in"Best Law Firms" 2018 edition. The firm received a Tier 1 (highest) ranking in Santa Barbara for Commercial Litigation.In addition, Barry Cappello, managing partner, was included in the 2018 Edition of. To be selected to the annual list, nominated attorneys go through an independent peer review process. Over 7 million lawyer evaluations were conducted nationwide.Cappello was selected by his peers in the fields of Litigation--Banking and Finance, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions--Plaintiffs and Commercial Litigation. Cappello was the only attorney singled out in Ventura, wcj Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties in all three of those practice areas.Cappello is one of the nation's leading trial lawyers and authorities on complex commercial litigation including lender liability, class actions, catastrophic personal injury matters and environmental litigation. He was selected as one of the Top 100 Trial Attorneys in Southern California by the National Trial Lawyers Association, listed as a "Southern California Super Lawyer" since 2007 and is AVPreeminent rated by Martindale-Hubbell. Cappello has been recognized bysince 1992.For more information about Cappello & Noël, go to http://www.CappelloNoel.com