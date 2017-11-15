News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New 'Brite Buddies' Now Available For Pre-order
Light up the night with EcoGear's latest eco-friendly kid backpacks
With three charming designs to choose from, children can light up the night with their favorite animals. The bright LED lights attached in the backpack will add color to the darkness of night and allow parents to keep an eye on their children during nightly adventures. The lights cycle between different glow settings that can be easily toggled with a press of a button.
"We wanted to create a fun and functional backpack that kids can enjoy both during the day and night," said Jimmy Chen, founder of EcoGear. "The lights not only entertain kids, but parents will feel safe knowing their kids are close by with their bright bags."
The padded shoulder straps keep children comfortable as they carry around their Brite Buddies. Storage is not a problem as the internal zippered pocket and dual side mesh pockets provide plenty of room for your children's needs such as notebooks, binders and wcj water bottles.
Brite Buddies are now available for pre-order on EcoGear's website for $19.99 until December 4. There are three designs to choose from: puppy, pig and panda. Orders will be shipped in early December.
Located in Sierra Madre, California, EcoGear creates eco-friendly backpacks that are stylish, functional and affordable. Since 2008, the company has been using REPREVE materials made from recycled water bottles to create products that are PVC-free and have a lower impact on the environment. EcoGear encourages people to "save the world one bag at a time" without sacrificing quality, style or their wallets. For more information, visit http://www.ecogear-
Contact
Emily Lau
***@natusinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse