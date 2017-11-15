 
News By Tag
* Backpack
* Kids
* Eco Friendly
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sierra Madre
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

New 'Brite Buddies' Now Available For Pre-order

Light up the night with EcoGear's latest eco-friendly kid backpacks
 
 
Brite Buddies Puppy
Brite Buddies Puppy
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Backpack
* Kids
* Eco Friendly

Industry:
* Retail

Location:
* Sierra Madre - California - US

Subject:
* Products

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. - Nov. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- EcoGear, the creators of environmentally friendly backpacks and bags, opened pre-orders for its new Brite Buddies kid backpacks as the latest addition to the EcoZoo series. As the company's first ever light-up backpack made from soft plush fabric, Brite Buddies are designed to be a fun and innovative way for children to carry their belongings anywhere, whether it is to school or a sleepover.

With three charming designs to choose from, children can light up the night with their favorite animals. The bright LED lights attached in the backpack will add color to the darkness of night and allow parents to keep an eye on their children during nightly adventures. The lights cycle between different glow settings that can be easily toggled with a press of a button.

"We wanted to create a fun and functional backpack that kids can enjoy both during the day and night," said Jimmy Chen, founder of EcoGear. "The lights not only entertain kids, but parents will feel safe knowing their kids are close by with their bright bags."

The padded shoulder straps keep children comfortable as they carry around their Brite Buddies. Storage is not a problem as the internal zippered pocket and dual side mesh pockets provide plenty of room for your children's needs such as notebooks, binders and wcj water bottles.

Brite Buddies are now available for pre-order on EcoGear's website for $19.99 until December 4. There are three designs to choose from: puppy, pig and panda. Orders will be shipped in early December.

Located in Sierra Madre, California, EcoGear creates eco-friendly backpacks that are stylish, functional and affordable. Since 2008, the company has been using REPREVE materials made from recycled water bottles to create products that are PVC-free and have a lower impact on the environment. EcoGear encourages people to "save the world one bag at a time" without sacrificing quality, style or their wallets. For more information, visit http://www.ecogear-products.com.

Contact
Emily Lau
***@natusinc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@natusinc.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share