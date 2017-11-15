Catherine Faint Entertainment feels an "AHA" moment during The Canada Liver Foundation Gala

Randy Bachman and Nelson Lee credit: SV Photography

Cindy Sutch

***@cf-ent.com Cindy Sutch

-- Catherine Faint Entertainment was honoured to receive a call from the Canadian Liver Foundation asking for recommendations for their 2017 "LIVERight Gala" in Toronto, ON. There were months of meetings, phone calls and brainstorming until we landed on the perfect fit, Canadian Legend, Randy Bachman.The long-awaited event occurred Friday, November 3, 2017, during a beautiful fall evening, with a picturesque sunset as the backdrop over Toronto. Upon arrival, you are made to feel like royalty with the red carpet displayed outside the front door and the beautiful architecture and brightly lit Palais Royale sign.When approaching the "LIVERight Gala" room, it was evident the event planners and Palais staff members accomplished a very inviting atmosphere. Large balloons filled the ceiling and the tables were set to perfection. Many took a moment to capture photos off the back deck and were awestruck with the beautiful view that included a gorgeous sunset, the CN Tower, Lake Ontario and Toronto's skyline, while listening to the waves roll up along the shoreline.You could faintly hear Randy Bachman rehearsing and doing sound check in the distance. A handful of people watched the band rehearse in the room, including special guests, 12 year-old Brock Chessell, who was diagnosed with liver cancer just a couple of days after his hockey tryouts ended, and Nathan Zabolotney who had a successful liver transplant last year at SickKids Hospital in Toronto when he was only 7 month's old. Nathan's mother, Alicia, was his living organ donor. Following his rehearsal, Randy stepped off the stage and walked over to the children and gave him his warmest greetings before he took some photos with them both. "We love working with Randy Bachman and his agency; they always go above and beyond when working with our Gala clients," says Talent Buyer, Cindy Sutch.Many volunteers dedicated time to this important evening and the Toronto Professional Fire Fighters' Association proudly wearing their uniforms, standing tall throughout the room, provided a sense of comfort for the guests.Friends of Catherine Faint Entertainment, the Guitar Boutique in Bethany, ON, generously donated a Fender Guitar for Randy to sign, which helped raise close to $5,000.00 during the live auction.Heartfelt speeches were given by the mothers of both Brock and Nathan. They will certainly be forever grateful to the wcj Canadian Liver Foundation and the work they do. There was not a dry eye in the entire room during the speeches.Following the speeches, Randy took centre stage and rocked us out to our favourite tunes. Many were shocked to learn how many of theand(Bachman Turner Overdrive) songs were written by Randy."During most galas that I've attended, everyone sits at their table and watches the artist perform. It took just a few minutes before everyone was up, just a foot away from the band performing, dancing and singing their hearts out! As I danced the night away with my own son Ryan, we smiled and our hearts warmed as we watched Nathan and Brock dancing with their mothers, with huge smiles on their faces. These experiences are why I truly love being a Talent Buyer, especially for non-profit and charitable organizations. Finding the right entertainment helps raise the necessary funds for organizations to continue doing the great work that provides these kinds of miracles and memories that will last a lifetime", beamed Cindy Sutch.View images from the Gala event:Catherine Faint Entertainment is a diverse entertainment company that includes talent buying services for casinos, galas and fundraisers, coupled with border consultations for international artists.Founded in 1969 by a group of doctors and business leaders concerned about the increasing incidence of liver disease, the Canadian Liver Foundation (CLF) was the first organization in the world devoted to providing support for research and education into the causes, diagnoses, prevention and treatment of all liver diseases. Today, we areby promoting liver health, improving public awareness and understanding of liver disease, raising funds for research and providing support to individuals affected by liver disease.