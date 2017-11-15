 
Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

The MOMent is here: Entry and Nominations for The 2018 Mompreneur® Awards NOW OPEN!

Mompreneurs® is excited to announce that entry and nominations are now open for the 2018 Mompreneur® Awards!
 
 
2018 Mompreneur Awards themompreneur.com/conference/
2018 Mompreneur Awards themompreneur.com/conference/
 
TORONTO - Nov. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Calling all Mompreneurs: the 2018 Award season has officially kicked off! From now through to December 3rd, you can nominate or even enter yourself for one of four categories for 2018 Mompreneur® Awards.

From coast to coast Canadians will have the chance to nominate and recognize innovative, creative and inspiring women who juggle successful businesses and families; with public voting opening for one week beginning December 4th. The winner will receive a prize package worth over $30,000 to help develop and brand their business and will be named Canada's Official Mompreneur of the Year for 2018. The names of the Top 20 Finalists will be announced LIVE on Facebook on January 12th, 2018 and the Winners will be announced LIVE at The 2018 National Mompreneurs Conference (http://themompreneur.com/conference/) March 2nd and 3rd 2018.

"There are so many incredible businesses being started and successfully run by women across Canada," says Founder and CEO of Mompreneur® Maria Locker, "We are honoured to support women entrepreneurs, because in our eyes, wcj all these women deserve to be applauded for their tireless efforts and their determination, as well as their contributions to today's economic prosperity in Canada."

Close to 100 Mompreneur® finalists over the last five years have noted the benefits of being a Finalist; including experiencing an increase in their brand visibility as well as expanding their network.

This year, winners will be evaluated by an expert panel of judges based on criteria such as innovation, commitment to community, sales growth, leadership, and scalability.

The four award categories are:

·         Mompreneur®  Award of Excellence (exemplary product/service)

·         Mompreneur®  Startup Award (for a business under 3 years)

·          Mompreneur® Award of Merit (for a consultant or franchisee)

·         Mompreneur® "Momentum" Award (for a female-led non-profit, charity, or service-based business)

For complete entry, voting and nomination details, please visit: http://themompreneur.com/award/

For more information or to interview Maria Locker, Founder and CEO of Mompreneur®, please contact:

Rania Walker, PR and Media Relations Coordinator

Rania@FrontDoorPR.com

416.258.8953

###

About Mompreneur® Showcase Group Inc.

Mompreneur® Showcase Group Inc. (www.TheMOMpreneur.com) is the trusted national network that supports, educates, and empowers moms and women in business across Canada. With over 17,000 members and subscribers, and an online community over 80,000 strong, they are proudly supporting women entrepreneurs across the country from all industries and stages in business, in order to help successfully grow their businesses.

Contact
Rania Walker
***@frontdoorpr.com
End
Source:Mompreneur
Email:***@frontdoorpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Mompreneurs, Women, Business
Industry:Business
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Awards
