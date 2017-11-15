News By Tag
White Lightning Hosts Official Grand Opening Saturday Nov. 25
Cody Canada & The Departed Live. Grand Prize and Door Prizes throughout the night.
The Texas sized venue is 30,000 sq. ft. with a capacity of nearly 1500 guests. White Lightning features a Texas sized dance floor, 3 main bars, the largest bar being 70' feet wide featuring an arsenal of spirits, a 24 daiquiri bar powered by Fat Tuesdays mixers, and a craft beer bar featuring 70 taps.
Admission to the Grand Opening is $15 for regular admission and $30 for a VIP ticket with guaranteed seating. Event updates and Drink Specials will be published on Facebook event page. Group Reservations and Bottle Service reservations are encouraged.
to reserve a group section wcj or bottle service: rsvp@whitelightningtx.com or 346-704-0399
Contact
White Lightning Dancehall & Saloon Humble, TX
***@sobecommunications.com
