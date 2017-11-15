 
News By Tag
* Texas Country Music
* Humble Texas
* Houston Events
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


White Lightning Hosts Official Grand Opening Saturday Nov. 25

Cody Canada & The Departed Live. Grand Prize and Door Prizes throughout the night.
 
 
WHITE LIGHTNING GRAND OPENING lo res
WHITE LIGHTNING GRAND OPENING lo res
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Texas Country Music
Humble Texas
Houston Events

Industry:
Event

Location:
Houston - Texas - US

Subject:
Events

HOUSTON - Nov. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Humble, TX - White Lightning the newly opened Dancehall and Saloon with a Vegas twist is hosting their official Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, November 25th. The highlight of the event will be the entertainment featuring Grammy award winner Cody Canada & The Departed formerly of Cross Canadian Ragweed. Popular YouTube celebrities Catfish Cooley & Tommy Gun known for their comedy stunts will MC the event and meet & greet with guests in VIP areas. Jon Stork, up and coming, Houston-based country artist will open up the show. Door prizes will be given away every 30 minutes and Grand Prize (TBA) will be given away at Midnight. Most recently White Lightning held the largest Halloween costume contest in the Houston area with a single $5,000 cash payout. White Lightning is quickly becoming a popular destination for partygoers from all over the Houston area.

The Texas sized venue is 30,000 sq. ft. with a capacity of nearly 1500 guests. White Lightning features a Texas sized dance floor, 3 main bars, the largest bar being 70' feet wide featuring an arsenal of spirits, a 24 daiquiri bar powered by Fat Tuesdays mixers, and a craft beer bar featuring 70 taps.

Admission to the Grand Opening is $15 for regular admission and $30 for a VIP ticket with guaranteed seating. Event updates and Drink Specials will be published on Facebook event page. Group Reservations and Bottle Service reservations are encouraged.

For more info:

to reserve a group section wcj or bottle service: rsvp@whitelightningtx.com or 346-704-0399

Event:  https://www.facebook.com/events/532095377127497/

TICKETS: https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1593926

Facebook: www.facebook.com/whitelightning

Instagram: www.instagram.com/whitelightningtx

Contact
White Lightning Dancehall & Saloon Humble, TX
***@sobecommunications.com
End
Source:White Lightning
Email:***@sobecommunications.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share