White Lightning Hosts Official Grand Opening Saturday Nov. 25

-- Humble, TX - White Lightning the newly opened Dancehall and Saloon with a Vegas twist is hosting their official Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, November 25th. The highlight of the event will be the entertainment featuring Grammy award winner Cody Canada & The Departed formerly of Cross Canadian Ragweed. Popular YouTube celebrities Catfish Cooley & Tommy Gun known for their comedy stunts will MC the event and meet & greet with guests in VIP areas. Jon Stork, up and coming, Houston-based country artist will open up the show. Door prizes will be given away every 30 minutes and Grand Prize (TBA) will be given away at Midnight. Most recently White Lightning held the largest Halloween costume contest in the Houston area with a single $5,000 cash payout. White Lightning is quickly becoming a popular destination for partygoers from all over the Houston area.The Texas sized venue is 30,000 sq. ft. with a capacity of nearly 1500 guests. White Lightning features a Texas sized dance floor, 3 main bars, the largest bar being 70' feet wide featuring an arsenal of spirits, a 24 daiquiri bar powered by Fat Tuesdays mixers, and a craft beer bar featuring 70 taps.Admission to the Grand Opening is $15 for regular admission and $30 for a VIP ticket with guaranteed seating. Event updates and Drink Specials will be published on Facebook event page. Group Reservations and Bottle Service reservations are encouraged.For more info:to reserve a group section wcj or bottle service: rsvp@whitelightningtx.com or 346-704-0399Event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/532095377127497/ TICKETS: https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1593926Facebook: www.facebook.com/whitelightningInstagram: www.instagram.com/whitelightningtx