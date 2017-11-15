 
News By Tag
* VCIO
* Ocio
* Cio
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Summerville
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Outsourced CIO LLC Announces the Launch of Virtual CIO Services

 
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. - Nov. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Outsourced CIO LLC is excited to announce the launch of vCIO services. The vCIO collaborates with and advises clients' IT departments and performs the same functions as a conventional CIO. Those duties include formulating strategic IT goals, planning the IT budget, analyzing and reworking business processes and facilitating technology changes. The vCIO can help customers maintain their IT infrastructure -- keeping the lights on -- but can also provide more-forward looking services. The official launch date for Outsourced CIO LLC is November 13, 2017.

Outsourced CIO LLC believes a team member tasked to not only understand the problems of the business but also visualize a strategic solution, plan the project, manage the team, implement the necessary processes and systems and basically make things happen can give small and medium-sized businesses a competitive edge.

From having a Top Secret Clearance with the US Army, an IT consultant/Computer wcj Systems Analyst, years as a vCIO-Project Manager, and later a CIO and vCIO for a large Healthcare Company, Derek Iannelli-Smith, CEO, and owner of Outsourced CIO LLC and its vCIO service offerings reflects extensive knowledge and top-notch customer service in the technology sector.

Let us learn about the current state of your enterprise: challenges, strategies, and aspirations. From there we will design an action plan to reach your business and personal goals faster.  http://www.dreamfireintl.net/ocio/

Contact
Outsourced CIO LLC
***@ocio.biz
End
Source:
Email:***@ocio.biz Email Verified
Tags:VCIO, Ocio, Cio
Industry:Technology
Location:Summerville - South Carolina - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share