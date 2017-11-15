News By Tag
Outsourced CIO LLC Announces the Launch of Virtual CIO Services
Outsourced CIO LLC believes a team member tasked to not only understand the problems of the business but also visualize a strategic solution, plan the project, manage the team, implement the necessary processes and systems and basically make things happen can give small and medium-sized businesses a competitive edge.
From having a Top Secret Clearance with the US Army, an IT consultant/Computer wcj Systems Analyst, years as a vCIO-Project Manager, and later a CIO and vCIO for a large Healthcare Company, Derek Iannelli-Smith, CEO, and owner of Outsourced CIO LLC and its vCIO service offerings reflects extensive knowledge and top-notch customer service in the technology sector.
Let us learn about the current state of your enterprise: challenges, strategies, and aspirations. From there we will design an action plan to reach your business and personal goals faster. http://www.dreamfireintl.net/
