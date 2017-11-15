 
News By Tag
* Fullerton Arboretum
* Gardening
* Plant
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Free
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fullerton
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Cactus​ ​&​ ​Succulent​ ​Plant​ ​Sale​ ​at​ ​the​ ​Fullerton​ ​Arboretum

 
FULLERTON, Calif. - Nov. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The 26-acre Fullerton Arboretum will be hosting its annual Cactus & Succulent Sale on Saturday, December 2nd and Sunday, December 3rd.

At the sale will be a diverse group of vendors selling plants both rare and interesting, with a focus on cacti and succulents. This event is free and open to the public, and will run from 10 AM-4 PM. Proceeds from the sale help support our environmental education programs, plant conservation, and the diverse gardens of the Fullerton Arboretum. Parking is also free.

On Saturday, Fullerton Arboretum members will have the chance to participate in the Members-only Presale from 9-10 AM. They wcj will also receive 10% off their entire purchase. Membership starts at just $49 a year, visit http://fullertonarboretum.org/membership_general.php to learn more.

The Fullerton Arboretum is located at 1900 Associated Road in Fullerton, California and is open 8 AM-4:30 PM. For inquiries, please contact the Arboretum at 657-278-4010 or http://fullertonarboretum.org/ps_CactusSucculentSale.php

Contact
Harriet Bouldin
***@fullerton.edu
End
Source:Fullerton Arboretum
Email:***@fullerton.edu Email Verified
Tags:Fullerton Arboretum, Gardening, Plant
Industry:Free
Location:Fullerton - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Fullerton Arb PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share