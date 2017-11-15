News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Cactus & Succulent Plant Sale at the Fullerton Arboretum
At the sale will be a diverse group of vendors selling plants both rare and interesting, with a focus on cacti and succulents. This event is free and open to the public, and will run from 10 AM-4 PM. Proceeds from the sale help support our environmental education programs, plant conservation, and the diverse gardens of the Fullerton Arboretum. Parking is also free.
On Saturday, Fullerton Arboretum members will have the chance to participate in the Members-only Presale from 9-10 AM. They wcj will also receive 10% off their entire purchase. Membership starts at just $49 a year, visit http://fullertonarboretum.org/
The Fullerton Arboretum is located at 1900 Associated Road in Fullerton, California and is open 8 AM-4:30 PM. For inquiries, please contact the Arboretum at 657-278-4010 or http://fullertonarboretum.org/
Contact
Harriet Bouldin
***@fullerton.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse