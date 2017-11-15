Cactus​ ​&​ ​Succulent​ ​Plant​ ​Sale​ ​at​ ​the​ ​Fullerton​ ​Arboretum

Contact

Harriet Bouldin

***@fullerton.edu Harriet Bouldin

End

-- The 26-acre Fullerton Arboretum will be hosting its annual Cactus & Succulent Sale on Saturday, December 2nd and Sunday, December 3rd.At the sale will be a diverse group of vendors selling plants both rare and interesting, with a focus on cacti and succulents. This event is free and open to the public, and will run from 10 AM-4 PM. Proceeds from the sale help support our environmental education programs, plant conservation, and the diverse gardens of the Fullerton Arboretum. Parking is also free.On Saturday, Fullerton Arboretum members will have the chance to participate in the Members-only Presale from 9-10 AM. They wcj will also receive 10% off their entire purchase. Membership starts at just $49 a year, visit http://fullertonarboretum.org/membership_general.php to learn more.The Fullerton Arboretum is located at 1900 Associated Road in Fullerton, California and is open 8 AM-4:30 PM. For inquiries, please contact the Arboretum at 657-278-4010 or http://fullertonarboretum.org/ps_CactusSucculentSale.php