How to Become an Action Film Actor, As Told by Your Favorite Stars
You've seen movies that transport you into outer space or shove you into the middle of martial arts battles. You've dodged bullets with John Wayne, fought off aliens with Sigourney Weaver, rocketed past planets with Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill, soared with Christopher Reeve as Superman, and driven through walls with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Now, you want to become an action film actor, too . . . but how?
The tough truth of the trade is finally revealed by author Jason Norman and those who learned how to put the "act" in "action." Discover the secrets of their work, from seeming to become the characters moviegoers love and hate to the unique trade tricks that only insiders have known—until now.
Join your favorite stars from Star Wars, Terminator, Million Dollar Baby, Suicide wcj Squad, Casino, Midnight Express, Death Wish, Towering Inferno, Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Karate Kid, and other action-packed movies that inspired you.
Want to be the next Bruce Willis so you can yell something like "Yippee Ki Yay, motherf***er?"
Illustrated with more than 140 photos. Index.
About the author: Jason Norman's previous works include Welcome to Our Nightmares: Behind the Scene With Today's Horror Actors and Behind the Screams. He has won two Virginia Press Association awards.
Available exclusively from BearManor Media in hardback, paperback, and ebook editions.
About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge nonfiction books, audio books, and e-books on movies, television, Old Time Radio, theater, and animation, as well as a fiction book series. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 1,000 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent.
