Physicians' Primary Care of Southwest Florida Moves to New Expanded Offices
The administrative space will occupy two floors of a multi-story building at the corner of College Parkway and New Brittany Boulevard in Fort Myers. The new address is 12730 New Brittany Blvd., Fort Myers. The phone number remains the same at 239-275-5522.
Physicians' Primary Care of Southwest Florida, a physician-owned and operated medical practice, was formed in 1996 by many long practicing local physicians and has grown to become the largest physician-owned multi-specialty practice in Southwest Florida.
Medical specialties include family practice, internal medicine, obstetrics, gynecology, and pediatrics. Offices are conveniently located throughout Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and Lehigh Acres. For more information, visit www.ppcswfl.com.
