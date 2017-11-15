 
News By Tag
* Physicians' Primary Care
* New Offices
* Administration
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Physicians' Primary Care of Southwest Florida Moves to New Expanded Offices

 
 
Physicians' Primary Care Administrative Offices
Physicians' Primary Care Administrative Offices
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Nov. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Physicians' Primary Care of Southwest Florida has moved its administrative services to new, larger offices, effective November 20.

The administrative space will occupy two floors of a multi-story building at the corner of College Parkway and New Brittany Boulevard in Fort Myers.  The new address is 12730 New Brittany Blvd., Fort Myers.  The phone number remains the same at 239-275-5522.

The new 16,000-square-foot office wcj houses 50 employees in administration, accounting, billing, human resources and medical records.  No clinical services will be offered at this location.

Physicians' Primary Care of Southwest Florida, a physician-owned and operated medical practice, was formed in 1996 by many long practicing local physicians and has grown to become the largest physician-owned multi-specialty practice in Southwest Florida.

Medical specialties include family practice, internal medicine, obstetrics, gynecology, and pediatrics.  Offices are conveniently located throughout Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and Lehigh Acres. For more information, visit www.ppcswfl.com.

         30

Contact
Susan Bennett Marketing & Media, L.C.
***@susanbennett.biz
End
Source:Physicians' Primary Care of Southwest Florida
Email:***@susanbennett.biz Email Verified
Tags:Physicians' Primary Care, New Offices, Administration
Industry:Medical
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Susan Bennett Marketing & Media, L.C. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share