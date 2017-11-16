News By Tag
F.L. McKee Honor Awarded to Patrick Johnson
The F.L. McKee, Sr. Award is bestowed upon individuals who model excellence and commitment to vision in the van line industry. It derives its name from F.L. McKee Sr., second-generation president of National Van Lines from 1941 to 1993. In the past 30 years, only three other recipients have had the honor of receiving this distinctive award.
Patrick Johnson came to work for National Forwarding Co. in 1978 as a claims adjuster. After passing the Illinois Bar Exam in 1980, wcj Patrick was prepared to pursue a career in law. As timing would have it, National Forwarding Co. was in need of a general manager and Frank McKee, Jr. called on Patrick's leadership to take the position. Over the next 35 years, Patrick carefully and meticulously built a team of professionals who have successfully navigated major changes in the DOD Personal Property Program. http://www.nationalforwarding.com/
The award was presented to Patrick during the National Van Lines 2017 Agent Convention by Maureen Beal, together with her brother Ron McKee, the children of F.L. McKee Sr. "Pat has been part of the National family for 39 years and has exemplified leadership, commitment, vision, integrity, and loyalty…all characteristics of our father, F. L. McKee, Sr. To give this award to Pat has been our true honor," says Maureen Beal, CEO and Chairman of National Van Lines, Inc. https://www.nationalvanlines.com/
Background:
Founded in 1929, National Van Lines is an ESOP-owned enterprise that began in the Chicago area as a one horse and wagon moving service and expanded to a nationwide fleet of trucks. The company's services include residential and commercial moving and storage domestically and internationally. National Van Lines has been designated a Pro Mover company by the American Moving & Storage Association and holds an A+ rating with the BBB.
