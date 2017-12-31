 
News By Tag
* Africa
* Innovator
* Award
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Nairobi
  Nairobi
  Kenya
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Calling Aid & Development Innovators in Africa – Enter Innovator of the Year Competition

 
 
AIDF Innovator of the Year Award
AIDF Innovator of the Year Award
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Africa
* Innovator
* Award

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Nairobi - Nairobi - Kenya

Subject:
* Events

NAIROBI, Kenya - Nov. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Aid & International Development Forum is currently accepting nominations for the Innovator of the Year Award. This competition celebrates individuals, who have introduced game-changing initiatives, created research or inventions that have made an impact on the humanitarian aid and development sectors in Africa over the past year.

The aim is to recognise individuals for their inspiring leadership, forward thinking, creative problem-solving and implementation of innovative programmes that have helped drive Africa's progress towards Sustainable Development Goals.

The nominee can be one person or a team however only one representative will be required to accept the award on the team's behalf.

The winner will be announced on 28 February 2018 at the 3rd annual Aid & Development Africa Summit in Nairobi, Kenya. The recipient of the award will benefit from extensive media coverage and industry recognition for their achievements in humanitarian aid and development in Africa.

Click here to download the nomination form.

Completed nomination forms must be sent to awards@aidforum.org with "Innovator of the Year Award" in the subject line by 31st December 2017.

Criteria for the AIDF Innovator of the Year Award:

- Inspired innovation: nominees should exhibit a thoughtful, creative and innovative approach to resolving humanitarian and development challenges in Africa over the past year

- Proven impact: the initiatives, research or inventions that nominees have introduced or implemented should demonstrate a positive impact on solving humanitarian aid and development challenges in Africa

- Building on success: nominees wcj should be looking to enhance and grow the impact of their initiatives, research or inventions to accelerate Africa's progress towards Sustainable Development Goals, including future plans to take their idea to the next level

- If your nominee is shortlisted they should be prepared to attend the awards ceremony on 28 February 2018 at the Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi, Kenya

AIDF Innovator of the Year Award – Timeline:

Application deadline        31 December 2017
Finalists shortlisted         15 January 2018
Voting          16 January - 20 February 2018
Winners announced        28 February 2018

For more information about the AIDF Innovator of the Year Award, eligibility, criteria and timelines, please visit http://africa.aidforum.org/awards

Contact
Alina O'Keeffe, head of marketing
+44 (0)20 7871 0188
***@aidforum.org
End
Source:Aid & International Development Forum
Email:***@aidforum.org
Posted By:***@aidforum.org Email Verified
Tags:Africa, Innovator, Award
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Nairobi - Nairobi - Kenya
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Aid and International Development Forum News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share