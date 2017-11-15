 
News By Tag
* Thermal Storage
* Heat Batteries
* Fuel Poverty
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Edinburgh
  Edinburgh
  Scotland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Sunamp shortlisted for national Green Energy Award

Scottish heat-storage technology company Sunamp has been named as a 'Best Business Innovation' finalist at this year's Green Energy Awards.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Thermal Storage
* Heat Batteries
* Fuel Poverty

Industry:
* Energy

Location:
* Edinburgh - Edinburgh - Scotland

Subject:
* Awards

EDINBURGH, Scotland - Nov. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- East Lothian based Sunamp manufactures heat batteries based on non-toxic phase change material, that have transformed how homes and businesses generate heating and hot water.

Winners will be announced at an event at the Assembly Rooms in Bath on 28 November 2017 following the industry leading Renewable Futures conference and exhibition.

According to Annual Energy Consumption in the UK, the paper published annually by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), space and water heating account for 80 per cent of final energy consumption in the domestic sphere. Sunamp technology reduces the cost of heat energy, addresses fuel poverty and reduces environmental impact.

Sunamp chief executive Andrew Bissell said:

"We are delighted that the potential for Sunamp heat batteries to drive the transition to a smart and renewable energy system has been recognised by the Green Energy Awards judges, especially as the quality of entries has been so high.

"It has been an exciting year for Sunamp with the launch of the Orkney pilot of the Smart Islands Energy Initiative (SMILE), advances in our automotive division and expansion into new factory and workshop premises. As well as ramping up production we have created new jobs as we focus on value growth and extending our international network."

Merlin Hyman, chief executive of Regen, said: "We received an impressive amount of nominations across all six categories which made the shortlisting incredibly difficult. I was inspired to see such a range of extraordinary projects and individuals leading the revolution in our changing energy system. The awards evening wcj looks set to be a fantastic celebration of all the hard work being carried out by the sector over the past 12 months"

The Awards take place after Renewable Futures, Regen's annual conference and exhibition, which will be focusing on the strategies for transforming energy. It will feature a line-up of leading experts who will analyse the disruptive innovation shaking up the energy market and examine the strategies to adapt and create value in a rapidly changing market.

For more details please follow this link (https://www.regensw.co.uk/renewable-futures-and-green-ene...).
End
Source:Sunamp
Email:***@mwa-scotlamd.com
Tags:Thermal Storage, Heat Batteries, Fuel Poverty
Industry:Energy
Location:Edinburgh - Edinburgh - Scotland
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Maggie Wright Associates Ltd News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share