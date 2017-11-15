News By Tag
Sunamp shortlisted for national Green Energy Award
Scottish heat-storage technology company Sunamp has been named as a 'Best Business Innovation' finalist at this year's Green Energy Awards.
Winners will be announced at an event at the Assembly Rooms in Bath on 28 November 2017 following the industry leading Renewable Futures conference and exhibition.
According to Annual Energy Consumption in the UK, the paper published annually by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), space and water heating account for 80 per cent of final energy consumption in the domestic sphere. Sunamp technology reduces the cost of heat energy, addresses fuel poverty and reduces environmental impact.
Sunamp chief executive Andrew Bissell said:
"We are delighted that the potential for Sunamp heat batteries to drive the transition to a smart and renewable energy system has been recognised by the Green Energy Awards judges, especially as the quality of entries has been so high.
"It has been an exciting year for Sunamp with the launch of the Orkney pilot of the Smart Islands Energy Initiative (SMILE), advances in our automotive division and expansion into new factory and workshop premises. As well as ramping up production we have created new jobs as we focus on value growth and extending our international network."
Merlin Hyman, chief executive of Regen, said: "We received an impressive amount of nominations across all six categories which made the shortlisting incredibly difficult. I was inspired to see such a range of extraordinary projects and individuals leading the revolution in our changing energy system. The awards evening wcj looks set to be a fantastic celebration of all the hard work being carried out by the sector over the past 12 months"
The Awards take place after Renewable Futures, Regen's annual conference and exhibition, which will be focusing on the strategies for transforming energy. It will feature a line-up of leading experts who will analyse the disruptive innovation shaking up the energy market and examine the strategies to adapt and create value in a rapidly changing market.
For more details please follow this link (https://www.regensw.co.uk/
