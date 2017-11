Earth Oven proudly reduces prices to the lowest ever for both EarthOven and EarthOven PRO! An increased production cost savings has allowed the only authentic "Pit BBQ Manufacturer" to reduce prices just in time for Christmas!

Earth Oven Discount Price

Contact

Earth Oven LLC

www.EarthOven.com

7607029715

***@solanocs.com Earth Oven LLCwww.EarthOven.com7607029715

End

-- Just in time for the 'Christmas Rush!'Earth Oven proudly reduces prices to the lowest ever for both EarthOven and EarthOven PRO! An increased production cost savings has allowed the only authentic "Pit BBQ Manufacturer"to reduce prices just in time for Christmas shoppers to save big! And, to add to the savings, Earth Oven LLC will ship FREE to any location in the continental U. S.EarthOven is unique.The 'in-the-ground' cooking/BBQ style uses Mother Nature (the ground) to produce an efficient, fuel- saving, flavor-enhancing cook much like our ancestors the world over have used for centuries. Topped with a vent-controlled and thermometer-equipped lid, the fuel-saving, heat-retention and open bottom design, provide cooking versatility wcj and flavor options like no other. They also offer spice-enhanced chips and smoke-cups to make the cooking/BBQ flavor choices nearly endless!EarthOven, quality, versatility, and made to last!Made of 'food grade' anti-corrosive and long-lasting stainless steel, EarthOven is the best-and-only BBQ you'll ever need to buy! EarthOven allows you to Grill, Smoke, Bake, Steam, Rotisserie cook, Roast, or Griddle. Cook 4-turkey's at once!EarthOven, convenient, user-friendly, and environmentally-safe.It's in-the-ground, so merely close the lid vent to extinguish the cooking fire. That's easy!Save! Order today!Shop at www.theearthoven.com EarthOven's GIANT PRICE REDUCTION and FREE,continental U.S. shipping available now!