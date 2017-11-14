News By Tag
Jean Kim, Attorney, Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart, P.C. to Speak at TKG's Event
About Jean Kim
Jean Kim is an attorney in the International Practice Group of Ogletree Deakins, a Labor and Employment firm with offices throughout the Americas (including Toronto and Mexico City) and Europe. Jean advises employers (whether multinational or newly expanding operations outside the U.S.) in efficiently and effectively managing international labor and employment issues in today's global economy. Specifically, Jean assists clients with preparing and implementing (global or country-specific)
About Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart, P.C
Ogletree Deakins is one of the largest labor and employment law firms representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters, including advising clients operating worldwide and offering cross-border solutions to the key challenges of managing a global workforce. The firm has over 800 wcj attorneys located in more than 50 offices through the Americas (including Toronto and Mexico City), and in Europe. Ogletree Deakins has been named a Law Firm of the Year six consecutive years by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms." In 2017, the publication named Ogletree Deakins its "Law Firm of the Year" in the Labor Law – Management category. In addition to handling labor and employment law matters, the firm has thriving practices focused on business immigration, employee benefits, and workplace safety and health law. Ogletree Deakins represents a diverse range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.
Event Synopsis:
The first half of 2017 posed a significant number of developments in the employment landscape, particularly in the global perspective. Topping the list is the rapid growth of the "gig" economy, which now expands across the globe. The implications of gig economy and how countries and jurisdictions will react with its growth is becoming an anticipation to many. In addition, issues relating to wage and hour, HR policies, employment agreements, and employee benefits and compensations have also been continuously circling in the cross-border employment arena.
In this light, multinational companies should be more vigilant when it comes to efficiently managing and monitoring their international workforces.
Our panel of key thought leaders and practitioners will offer a discussion of the fundamentals as well as updates regarding the latest and significant issues in cross-border disputes and the global employment landscape in 2017. This LIVE Webcast aims to help multinational companies, as well as employees, be more abreast of the key-issues and recent developments surrounding this significant topic.
Key issues that will be covered in this course are:
· Recent Developments in Cross-Border Disputes and Global Employment
· The Implications of Gig Economy
· Current Updates in:
o Wage and Hour
o Employment Agreements
o HR Policies
o Benefits and Compensations
o International Workforces
· Policy and Case Law Updates
· Legislative Updates
· New Employment Rules
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
