Oil painting attributed to Jasper Francis Cropsey could reach $200,000-$300,000 at Nov. 29th auction
An oil on canvas painting attributed to the renowned Hudson River School artist Jasper Francis Cropsey is expected to realize $200,000-$300,000 and several other works have estimates in the six figures in Woodshed Art Auctions' Nov. 29th auction.
The stunning late autumn Luminist work attributed to Cropsey (Am., 1823-1900) is untitled and is signed lower right ("JF Cropsey") and dated ("1878"). It is large – 45 inches by 51 inches – and comes with a copy of a 2017 appraisal by Dr. Lori Verderame of Masterpiece Technologies, who examined and authenticated the painting, discovered earlier this year in a state of disrepair.
The painting is a prime example of Cropsey's mature work, a beautiful and mesmerizing piece that showcases many of his standard elements from the period. It also features the typical and original angled Cropsey signature and date. The period correct woven canvas and the European style frame stretcher with tack spacing are all trademarks from Cropsey's many trips overseas.
The 109-lot sale is already available for viewing and bidding at www.woodshedartauctions.com.
This auction, titled Masterworks:
"It is gratifying that our consignors are excited to be part of our growth," said Bruce Wood, owner of Woodshed Art Auctions. "This month our catalog has several magnificent works on canvas from 19th century American masters, as well as a selection of smaller 19th century European works on paper for which we've become known. I expect this will be a great sale."
Additional artworks with six-figure potential are by William Merritt Chase, Cy Twombly, Wilfredo Lam and Marc Chagall. The oil on board by Cy Twombly (Am., 1928-2011) is the brightest star in that group. Titled wcj Abstract Floral, the 26 ¼ inch square painting (in frame) features the floral motifs so prevalent in Twombly's work and should bring $150,000-$250,000.
The mixed media on paper attributed to Marc Chagall (Russian, 1887-1985) is untitled (Dream) and is a signed, unframed, 22 ¼ inch by 19 ¾ inch painting. There is an inscription in Russian on verso, and the work is expected fetch $100,000-$120,000. Chagall was a pioneer of modernism as well as a major Jewish artist. His colorful and whimsical paintings are instantly recognizable.
The oil on linen signed by, and attributed to, William Merritt Chase (Am., 1849-1916) is titled Seacoast Landscape and is gorgeously framed in a 5-inch carved gold frame (the overall size is 18 inches by 21 ¼ inches). It's a plein air rendering of Shinnecock Hills, one of many by Chase, and features grassy dunes, a sandy shore and a house, possibly Chase's (est. $80,000-$120,000)
Wilfredo Lam (1902-1982) was a Cuban artist who sought to portray and revive the enduring Afro-Cuban spirit and culture through his highly sought-after work. The painting up for bid attributed to Lam is titled Femme ("Woman") and is framed in a 3-inch gold frame with black liner (with an overall size of 31 inches by 26 inches). It is estimated to hit $80,000-$120,000.
A pair of paintings by French artists with the first name Henri are each expected to go for as high as $50,000. One is an oil on canvas still life by Henri-Theodore Fantin Latour 1805-1872), titled Bouquet de fleurs, signed, installed in an ornate gold leaf frame. The other work is a watercolor and sepia ink on laid paper cabaret portrait attributed to Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (1864-1901).
An oil on panel by British marine artist James Buttersworth (1817-1894), titled Sailboats, signed and framed, with an overall size of 44 inches by 51 inches, should sell for $15,000-$20,000. Also, a sepia ink on heavy wove paper attributed to the Norwegian artist Edvard Munch (1863-1944), possibly an early study for his signature work The Scream, should make $30,000-$35,000.
Henry O. Tanner (1859-1937) was an African American artist who earned international acclaim for his religious paintings. His father was a minister and his mother a former slave. Henry chose the life of an artist, studying and working in Paris. His oil on canvas interior scene in the sale is possibly a study from one of his trips to the Middle East or Morocco (est. $10,000-$15,000)
Woodshed Art Auctions is a family-owned art gallery specializing in oil painting restoration and live and online art auctions, celebrating its 50th anniversary.
For more information about Woodshed Art Auctions and the November 29th online-only Prestige Signature Collection auction, please visit www.woodshedartauctions.com.
