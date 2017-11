Oil painting attributed to Jasper Francis Cropsey could reach $200,000-$300,000 at Nov. 29th auction

An oil on canvas painting attributed to the renowned Hudson River School artist Jasper Francis Cropsey is expected to realize $200,000-$300,000 and several other works have estimates in the six figures in Woodshed Art Auctions' Nov. 29th auction.

Oil on canvas painting attributed to Hudson River School artist Jasper Cropsey

-- An oil on canvas painting attributed to the renowned Hudson River School artist Jasper Francis Cropsey is expected to realize $200,000-$300,000 and several other works have estimates in the six figures in Woodshed Art Auctions' next Prestige Signature Collection auction, online now and ending Wednesday, November 29, at 12 o'clock noon Eastern time.The stunning late autumn Luminist work attributed to Cropsey (Am., 1823-1900) is untitled and is signed lower right ("JF Cropsey") and dated ("1878"). It is large – 45 inches by 51 inches – and comes with a copy of a 2017 appraisal by Dr. Lori Verderame of Masterpiece Technologies, who examined and authenticated the painting, discovered earlier this year in a state of disrepair.The painting is a prime example of Cropsey's mature work, a beautiful and mesmerizing piece that showcases many of his standard elements from the period. It also features the typical and original angled Cropsey signature and date. The period correct woven canvas and the European style frame stretcher with tack spacing are all trademarks from Cropsey's many trips overseas.The 109-lot sale is already available for viewing and bidding at www.woodshedartauctions.com . Internet bidding is also available through Invaluable.com. Prestige Signature Collection auctions feature artworks (most of them attributions)by many of the most famous names in fine art, but at attractive price points. They've been very well received since being first introduced just last year.This auction, titled Masterworks:19& 20Century Paintings, features paintings and drawings attributed to (or by) Cropsey, Cy Twombly, Henry O. Tanner, Edgar Degas, Toulouse-Lautrec, James Buttersworth, William Merritt Chase, Henri-Theodore Fantin Latour, Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Guy Carleton Wiggins, Wilfredo Lam, Edvard Munch and Marc Chagall."It is gratifying that our consignors are excited to be part of our growth," said Bruce Wood, owner of Woodshed Art Auctions. "This month our catalog has several magnificent works on canvas from 19century American masters, as well as a selection of smaller 19century European works on paper for which we've become known. I expect this will be a great sale."Additional artworks with six-figure potential are by William Merritt Chase, Cy Twombly, Wilfredo Lam and Marc Chagall. The oil on board by Cy Twombly (Am., 1928-2011) is the brightest star in that group. Titled wcj, the 26 ¼ inch square painting (in frame) features the floral motifs so prevalent in Twombly's work and should bring $150,000-$250,000.The mixed media on paper attributed to Marc Chagall (Russian, 1887-1985) is untitled () and is a signed, unframed, 22 ¼ inch by 19 ¾ inch painting. There is an inscription in Russian on verso, and the work is expected fetch $100,000-$120,000. Chagall was a pioneer of modernism as well as a major Jewish artist. His colorful and whimsical paintings are instantly recognizable.The oil on linen signed by, and attributed to, William Merritt Chase (Am., 1849-1916) is titledand is gorgeously framed in a 5-inch carved gold frame (the overall size is 18 inches by 21 ¼ inches). It's arendering of Shinnecock Hills, one of many by Chase, and features grassy dunes, a sandy shore and a house, possibly Chase's (est. $80,000-$120,000)Wilfredo Lam (1902-1982) was a Cuban artist who sought to portray and revive the enduring Afro-Cuban spirit and culture through his highly sought-after work. The painting up for bid attributed to Lam is titled("Woman") and is framed in a 3-inch gold frame with black liner (with an overall size of 31 inches by 26 inches). It is estimated to hit $80,000-$120,000.A pair of paintings by French artists with the first name Henri are each expected to go for as high as $50,000. One is an oil on canvas still life by Henri-Theodore Fantin Latour 1805-1872), titledsigned, installed in an ornate gold leaf frame. The other work is a watercolor and sepia ink on laid paper cabaret portrait attributed to Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (1864-1901).An oil on panel by British marine artist James Buttersworth (1817-1894), titled, signed and framed, with an overall size of 44 inches by 51 inches, should sell for $15,000-$20,000. Also, a sepia ink on heavy wove paper attributed to the Norwegian artist Edvard Munch (1863-1944), possibly an early study for his signature work, should make $30,000-$35,000.Henry O. Tanner (1859-1937) was an African American artist who earned international acclaim for his religious paintings. His father was a minister and his mother a former slave. Henry chose the life of an artist, studying and working in Paris. His oil on canvas interior scene in the sale is possibly a study from one of his trips to the Middle East or Morocco (est. $10,000-$15,000)Woodshed Art Auctions is a family-owned art gallery specializing in oil painting restoration and live and online art auctions, celebrating its 50anniversary. The firm is always accepting quality artworks for future auctions. To inquire about consigning a single piece or an entire collection, you may call Bruce Wood at 508-533-6277;or, e-mail him at bruce@woodshedartauctions.com For more information about Woodshed Art Auctions and the November 29online-only Prestige Signature Collection auction, please visit www.woodshedartauctions.com.