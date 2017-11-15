News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Dreamland Will Help Fulfill More Than 2500 Dreams in 2018
Dream-granting organization's Annual Gala raises awareness and vital funds
Special guests, supporters, friends, and partners of the organization began the evening on the terrace with a cocktail reception while bidding ferociously on more than 70 items in a silent auction that featured two tickets to the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2018 and a private party at the home of Dream Foundation Board Member, Justine Roddick and local musician, singer, songwriter, and Gala entertainer, Tina Schlieske.
Attendees were ushered into the master ballroom, where long-time Dream Foundation supporter, Andrew Firestone and Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer welcomed guests and introduced special guest speaker, Jim Mills. Gala attendees were touched as Jim shared his wife's heartwarming Dream story and spoke of the important role Dream Foundation played at the end of her life and how it has forever changed his life.
A delightful meal followed before Dream Foundation supporter and Hollywood producer, Nigel Lythgoe introduced Sir Cliff Richard, indisputably Britain's all-time greatest hit-maker, having released his 102nd album in 2016, who performed four of his hit songs, including Dreamin'.
Claire Wineland then took the stage to share her unique and inspiring outlook on life. Claire, 20, who has been living with cystic fibrosis (CF) for her entire life founded Claire's Place Foundation (http://clairesplacefoundation.org/
Claire's inspiring message led into a beautiful video highlighting Dreamer, Joel Brown and his family who traveled to Kentucky this year on a Dream trip to watch the Eclipse. Joel, Melinda and their three young children had been learning about the natural wonder for years and had planned to see it in person until Joel was given a life expectancy of 12 months in April. This once-in-a-lifetime family Dream experience was captured and will be treasured by his wife and children forever.
The evening continued with a dynamic live auction featuring an exquisite painting of Marilyn Monroe by British-American Pop artist, Russell Young as well as lavish trips to Hawaii, British Columbia and New York complete with VIP tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, an incredible culinary experience with Urbani Truffles and Truffle Lab NYC, luxury accommodations at The Mark Hotel and so much more.
Local musicians Tina Schlieske and the Graceland Exiles w Sister Laura gave a passionate performance to end the program. Dream Foundation Board Member, Vice Chairman, Luke Ebbin made a surprise appearance on the guitar to make the performance extra special. Ms. Schlieske who has shared stages with Lenny Kravitz, The Wallflowers, Indigo Girls, and Etta James, performed Runnin' Down a Dream and American Girl as an ode to Dream Foundation supporter and legendary musician, Tom Petty.
The night ended at the exclusive after-party featuring DJ 2nd wcj Nature and Patrón Tequila.
"I am overwhelmed by the generosity of our Dream community of supporters,"
Images, courtesy of Patrón Tequila's festive photo booth can be found here (https://mirmir.smugmug.com/
About Dream Foundation:
Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 27,000 final Dreams over the past two decades and has never turned down a qualified applicant. The Foundation is proud to maintain Charity Navigator's four-star rating—its highest—for sound fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/
Contact
Dani Cordaro
8055392222
dani@dreamfoundation.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse