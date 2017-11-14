News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
USPS Digital Media Library "MMSI" Video Debuts
In February United States Power Squadrons'® (USPS) Digital Media Library (DML) Will Become America's Boating Channel™
The new "MMSI" (https://youtu.be/
Viewers will learn why having an MMSI is necessary to utilize the digital selective calling (DSC) feature of their radios for automated distress hailing, plus how to register and obtain an MMSI at no charge, how to program an MMSI into their handheld or permanently mounted DSC-VHF marine radio, and how to use it in case of an emergency.
The USPS DML will change its name to America's Boating Channel™ in February 2018 along with the debut of a series of more than a dozen new safe-boating videos.
The "MMSI"video is also being distributed by USPS DML through popular social media including Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
###
The USPS Digital Media Library is produced under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the US Coast Guard.
The United States Power Squadrons is the premier boating organization dedicated to "Safe Boating through wcj Education" since 1914. USPS is America's Boating Club™ for boaters, by boaters.
The USPS DML has as its partner BoatUS and is cosponsored by Discover Boating with a contribution from Weems & Plath.
As a USPS DML Partner, the Boat Owners Association of the United States (BoatUS) has been looking after the interests of recreational boaters since its founding in 1966.
BoatUs is the nation's largest organization of recreational boat owners, with over half a million dues-paying members.
BoatUS provides a diverse offering of marine services for the recreational boater.
As a USPS DML Sponsor, Discover Boating is a public awareness effort managed by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) on behalf of the North American recreational boating industry.
Discover Boating programs focus on increasing participation and creating interest in recreational boating by demonstrating the benefits, affordability, and accessibility of the boating lifestyle.
As a USPS DML Contributor, Weems & Plath offers the SOS Distress Light, an LED visual distress signal device that meets US Coast Guard requirements to replace traditional pyrotechnic flares.
USPS Digital Media Library Website: uspsdml.org (http://www.uspsdml.org)
United States Power Squadrons Website: beyondboating.org (http://www.USPS.org)
US Coast Guard Website: uscgboating.org (http://www.uscgboating.org)
Media Contact
Peter TenBrink
Public Relations Officer
peter.tenbrink@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse