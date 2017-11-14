 
News By Tag
* Mmsi
* DSC-VHF Marine Radio
* Mayday Call
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Raleigh
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514

USPS Digital Media Library "MMSI" Video Debuts

In February United States Power Squadrons'® (USPS) Digital Media Library (DML) Will Become America's Boating Channel™
 
 
MMSI Video
MMSI Video
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mmsi
DSC-VHF Marine Radio
Mayday Call

Industry:
Sports

Location:
Raleigh - North Carolina - US

Subject:
Products

RALEIGH, N.C. - Nov. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) announces the debut of its streaming media video focused on "Maritime Mobile Service Identity (MMSI)" in its Digital Media Library (DML), which can be found online at uspsdml.org (http://www.uspsdml.org) and as a free mobile app available at Apple's App Store and Google Play.

The new "MMSI" (https://youtu.be/g10bxYR0FhM)video shows how a DSC-VHF marine radio programmed with a unique nine-digit MMSI code can help provide for safer boating by taking the "search" out of "search and rescue" in an emergency situation on the water.

Viewers will learn why having an MMSI is necessary to utilize the digital selective calling (DSC) feature of their radios for automated distress hailing, plus how to register and obtain an MMSI at no charge, how to program an MMSI into their handheld or permanently mounted DSC-VHF marine radio, and how to use it in case of an emergency.

The USPS DML will change its name to America's Boating Channel™ in February 2018 along with the debut of a series of more than a dozen new safe-boating videos.

The "MMSI"video is also being distributed by USPS DML through popular social media including Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/USPSDML/) and YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1c_rFyt1fGqvdiSauAijAg). All digital media in the library is offered at no charge.

###

The USPS Digital Media Library is produced under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the US Coast Guard.

The United States Power Squadrons is the premier boating organization dedicated to "Safe Boating through wcj Education" since 1914. USPS is America's Boating Club™ for boaters, by boaters.

The USPS DML has as its partner BoatUS and is cosponsored by Discover Boating with a contribution from Weems & Plath.

As a USPS DML Partner, the Boat Owners Association of the United States (BoatUS) has been looking after the interests of recreational boaters since its founding in 1966.

BoatUs is the nation's largest organization of recreational boat owners, with over half a million dues-paying members.

BoatUS provides a diverse offering of marine services for the recreational boater.

As a USPS DML Sponsor, Discover Boating is a public awareness effort managed by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) on behalf of the North American recreational boating industry.

Discover Boating programs focus on increasing participation and creating interest in recreational boating by demonstrating the benefits, affordability, and accessibility of the boating lifestyle.

As a USPS DML Contributor, Weems & Plath offers the SOS Distress Light, an LED visual distress signal device that meets US Coast Guard requirements to replace traditional pyrotechnic flares.

USPS Digital Media Library Website: uspsdml.org (http://www.uspsdml.org)
United States Power Squadrons Website: beyondboating.org (http://www.USPS.org)
US Coast Guard Website: uscgboating.org (http://www.uscgboating.org)

Media Contact
Peter TenBrink
Public Relations Officer
peter.tenbrink@uspsdml.org
End
Source:United States Power Squadrons
Email:***@uspsdml.org Email Verified
Tags:Mmsi, DSC-VHF Marine Radio, Mayday Call
Industry:Sports
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
USPS Digital Media Library PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share