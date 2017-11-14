The Butcher's Bill by Martin Roy Hill Named Best Mystery by BIB Awards

Contact

-- 32-32 North is proud to announce Martin Roy Hill's latest Linus Schag, NCIS, thriller, THE BUTCHER'S BILL, was named Best Mystery/Suspense novel for 2017 by the Annual Best Independent Book Awards.THE BUTCHER'S BILL is the second in a series of mystery thrillers featuring NCIS Special Agent Linus Schag. The book was released in June to outstanding reviews."I am pleased and thrilled and honored to receive this award," Hill said.The Best Independent Book Award contest is open to all writers who work in the English language.THE BUTCHER'S BILL tells the story of a former NCIS agent, William Butcher, who has been targeted by mercenaries for discovering the truth behind the theft of $9 billion in cash from Iraq, and is inspired by an actual theft that remains the biggest bank heist in history.From the cover blurb:"Meet William Butcher, aka The Butcher, former Navy SEAL, now a disgraced ex-NCIS agent.Those who stole $9 billion in cash from Iraq want him dead.The cops want him for murder.Butcher's only hope is his former NCIS colleague and closest friend, Linus Schag.Together Schag and Butcher tear away the veil of conspiracy, uncovering a criminal enterprise reaching into the wcj highest levels of government.Ripped from today's headlines, this sequel to Martin Roy Hill's highly praised The Killing Depths takes the reader from the California mountains to the coastal waters of the Pacific into the dangerous world of war-profiteers and international mercenaries, and is guaranteed to keep readers on edge until its final, explosive climax."Martin Roy Hill is the author of the Linus Schag, NCIS, thrillers, the Peter Brandt thrillers, the award-winning DUTY: Suspense and Mystery Stories from the Cold War and Beyond, a collection of new and previously published short stories, and EDEN: A Sci-Fi Novella. He is a professional member of Mystery Writers of America, Sisters in Crime, and International Thriller Writers.32-32 North is the personal imprint of Martin Roy Hill.