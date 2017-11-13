Cristal Group Expands Presence in Saudi Arabia With the Signing of Bayat Suites

Adding to its expanding portfolio in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Cristal Group has entered into

-- Adding to its expanding portfolio in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Cristal Group has entered into a management agreement with Bayat Company for Hotel Services to operate Bayat Suites by Cristal. The 47-keys property enjoys a superb location in the city of Muhayil in Asir Region that lies in the southwest of the country. Expected to open in December 2017, the fully-furnished serviced apartments will offer guests a choice of two and three-bedroom units equipped with outstanding facilities.Making the announcement, Mr Kamal Fakhoury, CEO of Cristal Group, stated, "We are very excited to expand our footprint in Saudi Arabia and to diversify our portfolio in the Kingdom. We are glad to partner with a reputable organization like Bayat Company for Hotel Services and truly grateful to them for having given us this wonderful opportunity. With its excellent location near Hospital Muhayil Al Ahli on King Abdul Aziz Road, Bayat Suites by Cristal will be well placed to meet the needs of modern travelers who want convenient, fuss-free, affordable accommodation. The hotel will offer its guests everything they need and more when it matters most."Mr Mutasim Al-Rumayh, General Manager of Bayat Company for Hotel Services, said, wcj "Muhayil is growing as a destination pushing the demand for quality accommodations. We believe with its strong track record in the region and in-depth understanding of the needs of local travelers, Cristal Group brings a fresh option for travelers to the town. We look forward to building a fruitful collaboration with the Cristal Group and are confident that Bayat Suites by Cristal, with its fabulous facilities, will be a popular choice among both the travelers and residents of the city."Once ready, Bayat Suites by Cristal will offer guests fully-furnished, self-contained two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with all the necessary facilities and amenities. The spacious units will range between 62 and 121 sqm. in size and are being developed to provide guests all the comforts of a home at a budget-friendly price. Targeting short and long-staying guests, each apartment will feature beds with luxurious pillow top mattress, a fully fitted kitchen, HD TVs, working desks in every room, Wi-Fi, dining table with six chairs, baby crib and bathroom amenities. Some apartments will also offer the facility of a maid room with an attached bathroom. To assist guests will be a reception, concierge desk and lobby cafe.About Cristal GroupThe Cristal Group was established in 2007 to deliver world class hospitality consultancy, technical services, asset management and brand management. Its vision is to be the premier business and leisure hotel operator in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company boasts a superb portfolio of hotels and a strong development pipeline.For more information visit www.cristalhospitality.comFor media enquiries:Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: 050 697 5146h.bakht@mpj-pr.com