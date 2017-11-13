Iconic Imagery of Style Photographer Neal Barr at the Museum of Ventura County

December opening reception will honor renowned photographer Neal Barr

Elena Brokaw

Elena Brokaw

-- Experience the highly-acclaimed fashion and beauty imagery of photographer Neal Barr and meet the artist at the opening reception for the new exhibition, In High Style: The Photography of Neal Barr, 6–8 p.m., Dec. 8, at the Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main Street, Ventura.Admission is $5 for members, $10 for non-members.The exhibit's extensive collection of Barr's iconic photographic images leads the viewer through Barr's extraordinary life and career, from his early beginnings in Ventura, CA to his fashion career in New York City and back again to Ventura. Barr began his career as a U. S. Army Public Information Office photographer headquartered in Achaffenberg, Germany from 1954-55. Returning to Ventura, he enrolled at Brooks Institute on the GI Bill in 1956, and upon graduating in 1958, moved to New York City where he landed his first job as assistant to fashion photographer Ray Kellman, and later worked for Wilhela Cushman, fashion editor of Ladies' Home Journal, and for fine art and fashion photographer Irving Penn. He went on to launch his own business and during his career spanning more than 50-plus years, has photographed some of the world's most famous faces, including Warren Beatty, Sophia Loren, designer Halston and boxer Cassius Clay for top publications, such as Harper's Bazaar, Ladies' Home Journal and Sports Illustrated."Neal's remarkable career has spanned over five decades, capturing the essence of beauty and fashion, as well as cultural shifts, including his 1968 photograph of Naomi Sims for the cover of Ladies' Home Journal which broke the color barrier for mainstream wcj women's magazines," said Anna Bermudez, curator at the Museum of Ventura County. "Visitors will be able to experience the changing trends over time through the artistry and uniqueness of Neal's work."More recently, Barr, a Ventura native, moved his studio back to Ventura and has been working on a comprehensive book documenting women's fashions of the 1920s. He was honored by Brooks Institute of Photography as 2015 Distinguished Alumnus.In High Style: The Photography of Neal Barr will be on display from Dec. 8, 2017 through April 8, 2018. For more information, visit venturamuseum.org or call 805-653-0323.About the MuseumThe Museum of Ventura County celebrates, preserves and interprets the art, history and culture of Ventura County, the California Channel Islands and the surrounding region through its collections, exhibitions, events, educational programs, publications and its research library, and serves as a gathering place for the community. Located at 100 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001, the Museum of Ventura County is open Tuesday - Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. For more information, visit venturamuseum.org or call 805-653-0323.