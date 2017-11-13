RRHealth and Redbridge Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch Health Integrated Solution

News By Tag
RRHealth and Redbridge Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch Integrated Solution to Support Wellness Initiative Focused on Early Detection of Specific Chronic Diseases
"Our solution will give healthcare providers in the network a tool to assess up to 41 chronic diseases and understand the composition of the risk," said Verny Moya, Vice President, Strategic Sales at Redbridge. "This will enable the physician and the patient to focus better on those higher risks."
Added Moya: "People will gain incredible and precise insight into their health while healthcare providers will be able to spend their resources where needed. Partnering with RRHealth' s incredible and innovative solution will enable us to disrupt the Health field; it's truly a win-win strategy."
As there are an increasing number of worldwide discussions around changing the approach to how medicine is practiced, many solution providers and healthcare professionals are shifting focus from treating the illness to treating the symptoms that causes them.
"Detecting these symptoms before they become chronic is the key of our solution, and we now have a great tool to arm the general practice doctors to take early action. We put a ton of knowledge at their fingertips as we bring worldwide scientific findings that will help to create a comprehensive Chronic Disease Assessment (CDA) report," said Louis Piedra, CEO of RRHealth. "This is an exciting time for healthcare as we recognize that people are looking for a better quality of life, and the technology is starting to achieve precisely that."
For more information on the RRHealth Precision Medicine CDA™ solutions, contact info@rrhealth.com.
About Redbridge: Redbridge is an insurance group that focuses mainly on Caribbean wcj and Latin American life and health insurance markets. We offer insurance and re-insurance contracts through Redbridge Insurance Company, Ltd (Barbados) and the related services through a network of companies in Miami, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Guatemala, Argentina, Panama and Uruguay. Visit www.redbridge.ccfor details.
About RRHealth: RRHealth is a global business solution provider of leading healthcare IT technologies. It is our mission to create a worldwide network of partners in healthcare by leveraging our expertise in building successful partner networks in other verticals. We aim to challenge the status quo in healthcare IT by providing cutting-edge, integrated and user-friendly, cloud-based technologies that optimize patient care and management while minimizing the administrative footprint. This will enable medical staff to have accurate information at their fingertips and to make decisions that positively impact the lives of patients. Company website: www.rrhealth.com
Contact
Louis J. Piedra
***@rrhealth.com
