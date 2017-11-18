News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Southern Oregon Spoons Restaurants Offers Catering for Holiday Parties Via Indiegogo
Spoons Restaurants Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign offers catered holiday parties to Southern Oregon businesses
In crowdfunding rewards are given. Spoons is offering thirteen different rewards. Pledges are rewarded with a variety of tasty treats, meal deals, catering extravaganzas such as a sit-down catered affair for 35 people. Perfect for an office party. One local attorney firm has done just that. The partner thought it was perfect timing.
"This is an easy way for a business to have a holiday office party or sit-down affair without worrying about a thing," said Merrie Bechtold, founder, CEO and executive chef. "Office party organizers can now accommodate their employees with special diets, like vegan or gluten free, and the freshest of ingredients."
Spoons offers customers thirty different soups, in a two-week rotation, throughout the winter months. In the summer, five lively cold soups are added to the mix. A typical lunch includes: a soup-of-the-
Spoons wcj Indiegogo campaign is located here:
https://www.indiegogo.com/
About Spoons
A sole proprietorship, Spoons was founded on Friday the 13th in 2011, #Spoons is a small but growing soup restaurant with locations in the heart of Medford's old downtown at the Woolworth building, 33 N. Central; and, at 1254 N. 3rd Street in Central Point. The original, Medford facility is open from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday-through-
Contact
Spoons
***@yahoo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 18, 2017