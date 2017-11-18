Southern Oregon Spoons Restaurants Offers Catering for Holiday Parties Via Indiegogo

Spoons Restaurants Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign offers catered holiday parties to Southern Oregon businesses

-- Local restaurateur, Merrie Bechtold owner and founder of Spoons, is holding a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for new equipment, storage and three new locations. Indiegogo Crowdfunding makes it easy for Spoon's customers, supporters and well-wishers to donate to the expansion campaign - and to make Merrie's growth plan a reality.In crowdfunding rewards are given. Spoons is offering thirteen different rewards. Pledges are rewarded with a variety of tasty treats, meal deals, catering extravaganzas such as a sit-down catered affair for 35 people. Perfect for an office party. One local attorney firm has done just that. The partner thought it was perfect timing."This is an easy way for a business to have a holiday office party or sit-down affair without worrying about a thing," said Merrie Bechtold, founder, CEO and executive chef. "Office party organizers can now accommodate their employees with special diets, like vegan or gluten free, and the freshest of ingredients."Spoons offers customers thirty different soups, in a two-week rotation, throughout the winter months. In the summer, five lively cold soups are added to the mix. A typical lunch includes: a soup-of-the-day paired with a unique and beautifully constructed salad; one of several homemade gluten-free breads; a couple of "noshes," and the option to add a really big, "pounder potato," filled with Vegan or non-Vegan toppings. The menu changes from day-to-day. Daily menus for both locations are posted on the restaurant's Facebook page.Spoons wcj Indiegogo campaign is located here:A sole proprietorship, Spoons was founded on Friday the 13th in 2011, #Spoons is a small but growing soup restaurant with locations in the heart of Medford's old downtown at the Woolworth building, 33 N. Central; and, at 1254 N. 3rd Street in Central Point. The original, Medford facility is open from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday-through-Friday. Central Point adds Saturday's to make Merrie's fare available on weekends.