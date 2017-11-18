 
News By Tag
* Spoons Medford
* Indiegogo Nutrition
* Merrie Bechtold
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Medford
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
19181716151413


Southern Oregon Spoons Restaurants Offers Catering for Holiday Parties Via Indiegogo

Spoons Restaurants Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign offers catered holiday parties to Southern Oregon businesses
 
 
Spoons logo
Spoons logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Spoons Medford
Indiegogo Nutrition
Merrie Bechtold

Industry:
Business

Location:
Medford - Oregon - US

MEDFORD, Ore. - Nov. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Local restaurateur, Merrie Bechtold owner and founder of Spoons, is holding a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for new equipment, storage and three new locations. Indiegogo Crowdfunding makes it easy for Spoon's customers, supporters and well-wishers to donate to the expansion campaign - and to make Merrie's growth plan a reality.

In crowdfunding rewards are given.  Spoons is offering thirteen different rewards. Pledges are rewarded with a variety of tasty treats, meal deals, catering extravaganzas such as a sit-down catered affair for 35 people.  Perfect for an office party.  One local attorney firm has done just that.  The partner thought it was perfect timing.

"This is an easy way for a business to have a holiday office party or sit-down affair without worrying about a thing," said Merrie Bechtold, founder, CEO and executive chef. "Office party organizers can now accommodate their employees with special diets, like vegan or gluten free, and the freshest of ingredients."

Spoons offers customers thirty different soups, in a two-week rotation, throughout the winter months. In the summer, five lively cold soups are added to the mix. A typical lunch includes: a soup-of-the-day paired with a unique and beautifully constructed salad; one of several homemade gluten-free breads; a couple of "noshes," and the option to add a really big, "pounder potato," filled with Vegan or non-Vegan toppings.  The menu changes from day-to-day.  Daily menus for both locations are posted on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Spoons wcj Indiegogo campaign is located here:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/wholesome-nutrition-for-all-restaurant-entrepreneur#/ .

About Spoons

A sole proprietorship, Spoons was founded on Friday the 13th in 2011, #Spoons is a small but growing soup restaurant with locations in the heart of Medford's old downtown at the Woolworth building, 33 N. Central; and, at 1254 N.  3rd Street in Central Point. The original, Medford facility is open from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday-through-Friday. Central Point adds Saturday's to make Merrie's fare available on weekends.

Contact
Spoons
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:Spoons
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
Tags:Spoons Medford, Indiegogo Nutrition, Merrie Bechtold
Industry:Business
Location:Medford - Oregon - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 18, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share