Holabird Western Americana Collections will hold a huge, 2,200-lot auction, Dec. 1-3, in Reno, Nev

Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC is gearing up for a huge three-day auction event December 1st, 2nd and 3rd, one that's packed with over 2,200 lots of railroad passes, Express collectibles, Western and postal history and much more.