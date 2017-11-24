News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Spectra Music Group Recording Artist Bethany Becker To Release Single "Christmastime" On 11/24/2017
Spectra Music Group recording artist Bethany Becker is releasing her new original holiday single "Christmastime" on Friday November 24th, 2017. Now available for pre-order, reserve your copy of this soon to be classic song today!
After enormous buzz surrounding her first album "I Want Love" released through the Spectra Music Group, Bethany Becker is releasing her first holiday single "Christmastime."
Having just completed the High School Nation 2017 Fall Tour alongside "Drake and Josh" star Drake Bell, "Christmastime"
Get the new single "Christmastime"
https://itunes.apple.com/
Get the entire Bethany Becker debut album "I Want Love" wcj on iTunes here:
https://itunes.apple.com/
Call and request the new single "Christmastime"
The official site for Bethany Becker may be found at http://www.BethanyBecker.com
Check out the Bethany Becker website for pictures, videos, music and to read all of her industry interviews with music publications from around the world.
Follow Bethany Becker on Twitter @Bethany_Becker
The official site for The Spectra Music Group may be found at http://www.SpectraMusicGroup.com
Follow the Spectra Music Group on Twitter @SpectraMusicInc
For interviews and more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com
Contact
Spectra Music Group
info@spectramusicgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse