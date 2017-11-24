 
Industry News





Spectra Music Group Recording Artist Bethany Becker To Release Single "Christmastime" On 11/24/2017

Spectra Music Group recording artist Bethany Becker is releasing her new original holiday single "Christmastime" on Friday November 24th, 2017. Now available for pre-order, reserve your copy of this soon to be classic song today!
 
 
"Christmastime" by Bethany Becker
NEW YORK - Nov. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Spectra Music Group recording artist Bethany Becker is releasing her new original holiday single "Christmastime" on Friday November 24th, 2017. Now available for pre-order, reserve your copy of this soon to be classic song today

After enormous buzz surrounding her first album "I Want Love" released through the Spectra Music Group, Bethany Becker is releasing her first holiday single "Christmastime."

Having just completed the High School Nation 2017 Fall Tour alongside "Drake and Josh" star Drake Bell, "Christmastime" is the latest song from this up and coming country superstar.

Get the new single "Christmastime" on iTunes here:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/christmastime-single/1313957457

Get the entire Bethany Becker debut album "I Want Love" wcj on iTunes here:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/i-want-love/id1091805258

Call and request the new single "Christmastime" at your favorite radio station today!!

The official site for Bethany Becker may be found at http://www.BethanyBecker.com

Check out the Bethany Becker website for pictures, videos, music and to read all of her industry interviews with music publications from around the world.

Follow Bethany Becker on Twitter @Bethany_Becker

The official site for The Spectra Music Group may be found at http://www.SpectraMusicGroup.com

Follow the Spectra Music Group on Twitter @SpectraMusicInc

For interviews and more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com

Contact
Spectra Music Group
info@spectramusicgroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@spectramusicgroup.com
Tags:Bethany Becker, Christmastime, Spectra Music Group
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
