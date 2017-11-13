 
News By Tag
* Training
* Real Estate
* Coaching
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Charleston
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
19181716151413

Introducing Our 16-Week Training Program

It's time to move from Real Estate Licensee to Business Professional!
 
 
happysm
happysm
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Training
Real Estate
Coaching

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Charleston - South Carolina - US

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Nov. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- HomeGate Real Estate® now offers a NEW 16-Week Training Curriculum administered by the #1 coaching company in the industry. Buffini and Company.

Brian Buffini has developed a powerful referral system that helped him become one of the top Realtors in the nation. In 1996, he started Buffini & Company to share these highly acclaimed lead-generation strategies with others.

Now the number–one Coaching and training company in North America, Buffini & Company equips real estate, lending, and service industry professionals with tools to dramatically increase business while living a balanced life.*

Transform your business with Peak Producers®. Peak Producers gives you a step-by-step action plan to overcome peaks and valleys in your income and produce at a consistently high level. Whether you're a 16-year veteran or a brand-new agent, this 16-week training program gives you the strategies to build a rock-solid real estate business.

Peak Producers gives you a step-by-step action plan to overcome peaks and valleys in your income and wcj produce at a consistently high level. Whether you're a 16-year veteran or a brand-new agent, this 16-week training program gives you the strategies to build a rock-solid real estate business.

Each week, in the comfort of your home or office, you'll go online to watch Peak Producers training at a time that's convenient for you. This powerful 16-week training features industry expert Brian Buffini and top producer Joe Niego and is facilitated by Buffini & Company master trainers.

It's time to move from Licensee to Business Professional! Visit our training page for more details and information at https://www.joinhomegate.com/training

*Source: buffiniandcompany.com

Contact
HomeGate Real Estate
***@homegaterealestate.com
End
Source:
Email:***@homegaterealestate.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
HomeGate Real Estate PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share