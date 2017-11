Introducing Our 16-Week Training Program

It's time to move from Real Estate Licensee to Business Professional!

happysm

Contact

HomeGate Real Estate

***@homegaterealestate.com HomeGate Real Estate

End

-- HomeGate Real Estate® now offers a NEW 16-Week Training Curriculum administered by the #1 coaching company in the industry. Buffini and Company.Brian Buffini has developed a powerful referral system that helped him become one of the top Realtors in the nation. In 1996, he started Buffini & Company to share these highly acclaimed lead-generation strategies with others.Now the number–one Coaching and training company in North America, Buffini & Company equips real estate, lending, and service industry professionals with tools to dramatically increase business while living a balanced life.*Transform your business with Peak Producers®. Peak Producers gives you a step-by-step action plan to overcome peaks and valleys in your income and produce at a consistently high level. Whether you're a 16-year veteran or a brand-new agent, this 16-week training program gives you the strategies to build a rock-solid real estate business.Peak Producers gives you a step-by-step action plan to overcome peaks and valleys in your income and wcj produce at a consistently high level. Whether you're a 16-year veteran or a brand-new agent, this 16-week training program gives you the strategies to build a rock-solid real estate business.Each week, in the comfort of your home or office, you'll go online to watch Peak Producers training at a time that's convenient for you. This powerful 16-week training features industry expert Brian Buffini and top producer Joe Niego and is facilitated by Buffini & Company master trainers.It's time to move from Licensee to Business Professional!Visit our training page for more details and information at https://www.joinhomegate.com/ training *Source: buffiniandcompany.com