Riskskill to Support WebShield at RiskConnect Conference 2017 in Frankfurt
Riskskill a leading risk review organization is going to attend RiskConnect Conference going to be held in Frankfurt, Germany to Support WebShield..
These two days conference will be attended by the though leaders of industry experts for discussing the newest challenges faced by the industries. Relevant knowledge and necessary solutions will be discussed which can be used in daily risk assessments of the industry. RiskConnect is the independent wcj platform where risk and compliance experts can share their knowledge and broaden their horizon over the topic so that they can remain ahead of all others over the issues.
Kevin Smith of Riskskill stated "Riskskill is pleased to be supporting Webshield at this event, an organisation that has done so much to shake-up the approach to enhanced risk management."
He added.., "Riskskill is also honoured to be presenting along side a wide range of influential organisations, including senior risk management representatives from both MasterCard and Visa."
Other speakers include: Thomson Reuters Special Services, the Internet Watch Foundation, the Malta Gaming Authority, Vendorcom, HSBC, Latham & Watkins, FCNB, Manitoba Securities Commission, Minerva Partnership, Verifi Inc.,
Riskskill encourages interested risk and compliance professionals to look for last minute places at this event.
Further information on this event is available at riskconnect2017.com
Kevin Smith is a highly experienced specialist in Mobile Payments, Wallet payment, Payment Systems, Payment Technology, Payment Fraud Prevention, Risk Review and Due Diligence Investigation Services. Kevin is a member of AIRFA, and associated with RiskSkill (http://riskskill.com/
