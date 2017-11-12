 
News By Tag
* Functional Foods Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312

Recent Research Explores the Global and China Functional Foods Market 2023

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Functional Foods Market. The report predicts the market size of Functional Foods is expected to reach XX billion by 2023.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Functional Foods Market

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Pune - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
* Reports

PUNE, India - Nov. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Functional Foods Market (https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/united_states/united_states_functional_foods_market).  The report predicts the market size of Functional Foods is expected to reach XX billion by 2023.

The U.S. is one of the largest consumers of Functional Foods in the world. The functional foods market mainly constitutes carotenoids, dietary fiber,fatty acids, soy phytoestrogens,and probiotics. Regular food items such as cereals, bread, yogurts, snacks, and beverages are converted into functional foods by fortifying them with vitamins, herbs, or other nutrient-rich ingredients. The US Functional Foods market that is expected to surpass USDXXmillion by 2023, at a CAGR between 5% and 6%.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/559

Competition brief:

The United States Functional Foods market features companies such as Du Pont, Nestle S.A., Dean Foods, Royal DSM, ADM, and PepsiCo.

Segments covered:

The report on Functional Foods market provides detailed analysis of segments in the market based on type and Health Benefits.

The United States Functional Foods Market by Type

·        Fatty Acid

·        Mineral

·        Proteins

· wcj        Probiotic and Prebiotic

·        Vitamin

·        Others

The United States Functional Foods Market by Health Benefit

·        Nutrition

·        Bone Health

·        Immunity

·        Heart Health

·        Others

Company Profiles:

·        Du Pont

·        Nestle S.A.

·        Dean Foods

·        Royal DSM

·        ADM

·        PepsiCo

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquir...

Key Topics Covered:

1.     Preface

2.     Executive Summary

3.     The Unites States Functional Foods Market Overview

4.     The Unites States Functional Foods  market Trends and Prospects

5.     The Unites States Functional Foods  Market Analysis, by Type  (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

6.     The Unites States Functional Foods  Market Analysis, by  Health Benefit (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

Click below to access full report @https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/united_states/united_states_functional_foods_market

Media Contact
09923950043
***@infiniumglobalresearch.com
End
Source:
Email:***@infiniumglobalresearch.com
Posted By:***@infiniumglobalresearch.com Email Verified
Tags:Functional Foods Market
Industry:Business
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Infinium Global Research News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share