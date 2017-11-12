Recent Research Explores the Global and China Functional Foods Market 2023

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Functional Foods Market. The report predicts the market size of Functional Foods is expected to reach XX billion by 2023.

-- Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Functional Foods Market (https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/united_states/united_states_functional_foods_market). The report predicts the market size of Functional Foods is expected to reach XX billion by 2023.The U.S. is one of the largest consumers of Functional Foods in the world. The functional foods market mainly constitutes carotenoids, dietary fiber,fatty acids, soy phytoestrogens,and probiotics. Regular food items such as cereals, bread, yogurts, snacks, and beverages are converted into functional foods by fortifying them with vitamins, herbs, or other nutrient-rich ingredients. The US Functional Foods market that is expected to surpass USDXXmillion by 2023, at a CAGR between 5% and 6%.The United States Functional Foods market features companies such as Du Pont, Nestle S.A., Dean Foods, Royal DSM, ADM, and PepsiCo.The report on Functional Foods market provides detailed analysis of segments in the market based on type and Health Benefits.· Fatty Acid· Mineral· Proteins· wcj Probiotic and Prebiotic· Vitamin· Others· Nutrition· Bone Health· Immunity· Heart Health· Others· Du Pont· Nestle S.A.· Dean Foods· Royal DSM· ADM· PepsiCo1. Preface2. Executive Summary3. The Unites States Functional Foods Market Overview4. The Unites States Functional Foods market Trends and Prospects5. The Unites States Functional Foods Market Analysis, by Type (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 20236. The Unites States Functional Foods Market Analysis, by Health Benefit (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023