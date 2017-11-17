News By Tag
Country Artist and Rochester, NY Native ALYSSA TRAHAN Booked for National Tour
2018 is going to be a big year for Rochester, NY native Alyssa Trahan!
[Nashville, TN] – Nashville based singer / songwriter Alyssa Trahan has been hand-picked from thousands of singers to represent country music on a tour of schools across the United States and Canada. The primary goals of the tour are to reach thousands of students discussing suicide prevention and bullying, but will also incorporate promoting positive lifestyles among the students and their families. Trahan and her music will be one tool utilized to capture and keep their attention.
Trahan, a native of Rochester, New York, will hit the road in January and will tour 38 weeks, performing 3 to 4 one-hour sets each day, Monday thru Friday. Her performances will be supplemented by her speaking on the focus topics. By the end of the tour, it is estimated she will have reached more than 500,000 children from fifth graders to seniors. It is certainly a major accomplishment for any upcoming artist wcj to be seen and heard by that many people in a targeted demographic. The tour will continue thru December, but will take a two-month hiatus during the summer when students are out of school.
"To say I am excited about this tour is an understatement,"
Trahan plans to spend her off time in Nashville continuing her pursuit of a recording contract. "I'll still be doing shows in Nashville and in my home state of New York where I have a loyal fan base. I will continue to write and record my own music, and push forward," she states.
According to the Toronto-based company putting on the tour, it will feature artists from different genres who will be Public Service Ambassadors delivering the tour's message. In addition to suicide prevention and bullying, the program will also advocate the adoption of positive lifestyle choices by both the students and their families.
Please contact Alyssa for interviews or more information by calling 585-506-7991 or by visiting her website at https://www.alyssatrahan.com. You can also email Alyssa directly at AlyssaTrahan@
