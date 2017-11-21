News By Tag
National Flossing Day Celebrated With Video - 5 Things About Water Flossers
Celebrate flossing! Learn about Water Flossers on the day after Thanksgiving. Help Spread Peace of Mouth!
The 70 sec video is designed to entertain and explain what's involved in the use of water flossers to clean your teeth. The video release is this year's focus for the 17th annual celebration of flossing on the day after Thanksgiving.
All Americans are encouraged to floss on National Flossing Day (NFD), November 24, 2017, and say Happy Flossing to other flossers.
NFC President, Dr. Armand Lione, commented on the video, "Some people may find water flossers a useful supplement for dental floss, but they really can't clean as well as fiber flosses."
The video makes clear - "There's no way to look good while drooling."
About National Flossing Day
Over the wcj last 20 years, The National Flossing Council has been living its commitment to "Help Spread Peace of Mouth." National Flossing Day is a yearly event to increase public understanding about floss and flossing.
Past National Flossing Day activities have ranged from video contests and promoting access to floss in restaurants to the presentation of a media award, The Flossy, to Ellen DeGeneres and Jerry Seinfeld, who have both done a lot to promote flossing.
The National Flossing Council is a public organization based in Washington, DC since 1996.
To get more information about the Flossing video and National Flossing Day 2017, visit http://www.flossing.org or @doyoufloss. To watch the video, visit https://youtu.be/
