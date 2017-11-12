News By Tag
Companies Seek to Fill 100-Plus Openings at Upcoming Rockwall Job Fair
10 of the Area's Fastest Growing Companies to Recruit On Site
Companies from many different industries – from healthcare and logistics to packaging and manufacturing – will be on hand seeking to fill numerous job openings. These companies include Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, Elements International, Pegasus Foods, SPM Special Products & Mfg., Bimbo Bakeries USA, Pratt Industries, TransAm Trucking, SPR Packaging, Columbia Commercial Building Products, and the City of Rockwall.
The event is hosted by Rockwall Economic Development Corporation (REDC) in partnership with Collin College and Workforce Solutions of North Central Texas (WSNCT).
"Whether you're looking for a career change or you're new to the world of work and seeking your first big job opportunity, you won't want to miss this job fair," said Matt Wavering, the REDC's Director of Project Development. "Hiring managers from some of the best companies in the area will be there hoping to fill a variety of openings. They'll be screening candidates and holding interviews, with some prepared to hire on the spot."
"The job fair is open to the public so we hope to have a great turnout from the community," he said. "Even if you're not looking for a change right now, we invite you to come out and see what these employers have to offer. We especially encourage veterans, students and those with disabilities to come out."
In addition to employers, the WSNCT Mobile Workforce Unit will be offering assistance at the job fair. The unit offers job seekers free career advice and help with resumes. Job seekers and employers can take advantage of the unit's 13 computer stations and internet access.
Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas is one of 28 local workforce boards throughout the state. The primary goal of WSNCT is to assure that the businesses in the fourteen county North Central wcj Texas Workforce Development area remain competitive and grow jobs, that workers have the opportunities to obtain skills that will help them become or remain self-sufficient, and that our communities are economically resilient.
Collin College will also have an information table on Professional Development, and Workforce and Career Skills Certification opportunities, as well as a coaching room on career exploration and professional development tools.
For more information about the Rockwall Job Fair, visit www.rockwalljobs.com. Or for media inquiries, contact Kevin Kohleriter at 972.922.9483 or kevink@marketburst.net.
Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. For the hearing impaired, call TDD 1-800-735-2989 or VOICE 1-800-735-2988. For more information, visit www.dfwjobs.com.
