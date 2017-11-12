Sharp and Thiel awarded Thiel College Students of the Month honors for November

 
Thiel College announces that Alayna Sharp '18, of Franklin, Pa., and John Thiel '18, of Pickerington, Ohio, have been selected as its November Students of the Month.
 
 
GREENVILLE, Pa. - Nov. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Thiel College announces Alayna Sharp '18, of Franklin, Pa., and John Thiel '18, of Pickerington, Ohio, as its November Students of the Month.

Sharp is an English secondary education major. She is the president of the Thiel (https://www.thiel.edu/) chapter of Sigma Kappa sorority. Sharp is a member of Kappa Delta Pi, International Honor Society in Education; Sigma Tau Delta, national English honorary society; and National Society of Leadership and Success. Sharp is a representative for the Dietrich Honors Institute.

Following graduation, Sharp will be enrolling in Youngstown State University's Counseling Master of Science in Education program. She will remain on Thiel's campus serving as a resident director for the two years while completing her master's degree.

Sharp, a 2014 graduate of Rocky Grove Junior/Senior High School, wcj is the daughter of Jeffrey and Virginia Sharp, of Franklin, Pa. In her community, Sharp is active in her late aunt's memorial non-profit organization, Jamie's Kids. The organization gives children in the Venango Country school districts, elementary and secondary, school supplies and Christmas presents if their parents are unable to afford them.

Thiel is a math and computer science major. He is a member of Kappa Mu Epsilon, serves as the treasurer for the Student Government Association, Delta Sigma Phi fraternity, men's soccer, ultimate Frisbee, and Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

After graduation Thiel plans to get an entry-level software development position. Thiel is an Eagle Scout and a member of the Boy Scouts of America national honor society, The Order of the Arrow.

Thiel, a 2014 graduate of Bishop Hartley High School, is the son of David and Joyce Thiel, of Pickerington, Ohio.

About Thiel College

Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.

