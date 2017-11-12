News By Tag
Sharp and Thiel awarded Thiel College Students of the Month honors for November
Thiel College announces that Alayna Sharp '18, of Franklin, Pa., and John Thiel '18, of Pickerington, Ohio, have been selected as its November Students of the Month.
Sharp is an English secondary education major. She is the president of the Thiel
Following graduation, Sharp will be enrolling in Youngstown State University's Counseling Master of Science in Education program. She will remain on Thiel's campus serving as a resident director for the two years while completing her master's degree.
Sharp, a 2014 graduate of Rocky Grove Junior/Senior High School, wcj is the daughter of Jeffrey and Virginia Sharp, of Franklin, Pa. In her community, Sharp is active in her late aunt's memorial non-profit organization, Jamie's Kids. The organization gives children in the Venango Country school districts, elementary and secondary, school supplies and Christmas presents if their parents are unable to afford them.
Thiel is a math and computer science major. He is a member of Kappa Mu Epsilon, serves as the treasurer for the Student Government Association, Delta Sigma Phi fraternity, men's soccer, ultimate Frisbee, and Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
After graduation Thiel plans to get an entry-level software development position. Thiel is an Eagle Scout and a member of the Boy Scouts of America national honor society, The Order of the Arrow.
Thiel, a 2014 graduate of Bishop Hartley High School, is the son of David and Joyce Thiel, of Pickerington, Ohio.
Thiel College
