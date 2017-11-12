Managing Director of Engineered Tax Services Summarized New Trump Administration Tax Policy Updates

DALLAS
- Nov. 17, 2017
- PRLog
-- Engineered Tax Services (ETS) presented New Trump Administration Tax Policy Updates: Federal, State and Local Energy & Specialty Tax Incentives at a lunch workshop. This was a multi-family forum for Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. Managing Director, Michael D'Onofrio covered topics of tax reform and new changes to the blueprint, as well as federal, state, and local energy and specialty tax incentives. Mr. D'Onofrio works closely with tax reform expert and CEO of ETS, Julio Gonzalez. Mr. Gonzalez has been heavily involved lobbying and working for tax reform changes in Washington, D.C. on a weekly basis. "This is very important that we get tax reform done by the end of 2017," said Mr. Gonzalez. Mr. Gonzalez and his team, such as Mr. D'Onofrio have been speaking on national levels to voice their interest in tax reform as well as explain the impacts that tax reform will have on family offices, businesses, investors, etc.
About wcj Michael D'Onofrio
Michael is the Managing Director at ETS specializing in national client development, relationship management, and strategic direction. He is a frequent speaker and professional educator for CPA's and A&E Designers with a primary focus on federal, state, and local energy tax incentives, R&D tax credits, and engineering-
based cost segregation real estate solutions. These help companies, property owners, and top accounting firms across the country benefit from under-utilized tax benefits to increase cash flow and enhance profitability to maximize opportunities for success. Michael works out of Charlotte, North Carolina and occasionally from the ETS headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida.
About Engineered Tax Services
Engineered Tax Services is the largest specialty tax firm in the United States with its headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida. ETS is owned by CEO and nationally recognized tax reform expert, Julio Gonzalez. Find out more about specialty taxes and tax reform at http://engineeredtaxservices.com
.