Yellow Pages Goes Green Named Top 100 Local Website by Hubspot, MOZ, Others

 
 
Listed Under

NORTHPORT, N.Y. - Nov. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- YellowPagesGoesGreen.org, owned and operated by Yellow Pages Directory Inc., a massive business directory website at the forefront of the environmentally-conscious "Green"movement, has announcedit has been named a Top 100 Local Website by numerous web-based businesses and media groups, including such high-profile groups as Hubspot, MOZ and more. It is recognition by others that cements Yellow Pages Goes Green ® (YPGG) as a premiere destination for consumers to get the information they need while also catering to the environment.

YellowPagesGoesGreen.org is a cutting-edge website superior for its alternative to print directories. The service delivers over 28.5 million up-to-date listings of businesses throughout the United States and over 200 million 'people searches' with its White Pages edition. Users can quickly, easily, and conveniently access the information they need to find both services and people. In addition, aside from the convenience factor, YPGG serves another purpose- saving the Earth. The use of fully internet-based directories - as opposed to obsolete, paper-based phone books – many destined for landfills the moment they land on a stoop, helps reduce man's destructive footprint on the planet.

It's this combination of technology and sensibilities that have other companies sitting up and taking notice.HubSpot, for instance, is a developer and marketer of software products for inbound marketing and sales, providing tools for social media marketing, content management companies, including web analytics and search engine optimization. In their recently-released article, "The Ultimate List: 50 Online Local Business Directories (https://blog.hubspot.com/blog/tabid/6307/bid/10322/The-Ul...)," blogger Eric VreelandcitesYPGGas number 43 out of a tightly-contested 50, detailing the following regarding their selection process:

"As a local business, attracting new customers can be a major challenge. Quickly disappearing are the days when people go to the Yellow Pages to find local businesses. Today, people are turning to the internet as a way to find trusted business recommendations," they said. "One way local businesses can get found is through inclusion in online directories. Adding a listing to these online directories is easy, but if you only list in a few, you're really missing a huge opportunity wcj to get found by online searchers."

"MOZ" is a software service company that sells inbound marketing and analytics software subscriptions. They too have recently included YPGG in their exclusive "The Best Local Citationsby Category (https://moz.com/learn/local/citations-by-category)," listing, noting that only the most effective local directory websites were included for their readers to make use of.

"We searched Google for the most common keywords within 70 local search categories across 53 large US cities, 20 medium-sized cities, and 20 smaller cities," they said. "We then scored the sites inversely based on ranking position combined with overall number of occurrences. The sites that appeared most often and with the highest rankings were deemed 'best.'"

Vendasta.com offers a platform for companies that sell to local businesses; described as an "agency-in-a-box solution," their impressive business wares include sales CRMs, needs-analysis tools, marketing automation, app services, and white-label fulfillment. Vendasta's blogger Heidi Abramykhas included YPGG in their prestigious "The Top 100 Online Business Directories (https://www.vendasta.com/blog/top-100-online-business-directories)," citing versatility, technology, and environmental emphasis among the many reasons for their choice.

"Yellow Pages Goes Green provides an environmentally friendly search engine business directory," they said. "Yellow Pages Goes Green supports the green movement, promotes, awareness and helps customers opt-out of printed yellow page directories while offering their online business directory as an alternative. Users can rate and review businesses on the site without having to make an account."

Numerous other esteemed organizations have inducted YPGG into their Top Local Website listings, including the following (with YPGG's ranking in parenthesis):

·  The Ultimate List: 50 Online Local BusinessDirectories - by HubSpot (#43)

·  Top 57 US Business Directories to Get Your SmallBusiness Noticed - by Invoice Berry (#9)

·  The Best Local Citations by Category - by MOZ(Hardware Stores)

·  Top 50 local citation sites – US, UK, Canada& Australia - by Bright Local (#42/US)

·  Top 70 Citation Sites for Local SEO - by BigLeap (#65)

·  50 Best Online Local Business Directories forLocal Citations by StrategicRevenue.com - (#38)

·  Extensive Guide of Local Business Listings forLocal Citations - LocalMixer.com - (#26)

·  The Top 100 Online Business Directories -VENDASTA.com - (#64)

Business professionals, consumer advocacy groups, and media technology watchdogs prove that the distinct combination of cutting-edge tech, presented with an environmentally-steadfast flavor, is propelling YPGG to the forefront of the digital directory movement.

"Thank you to the companies that have honored us with their valuable recommendations; we pledge to keep providing up-to-date information, not only with our 28 million Yellow Pages business listings, but also with our 200 million White Pages listings, a tremendous endeavor for our small team of editors" said Michael Keegan, Chief Executive Officer.

YELLOW PAGES GOES GREEN ® is a registered trademark in the United States.

Yellow Pages Directory Inc., owner of both YellowPagesGoesGreen.org and PaperlessPetition.org, offers an environmentally-friendly Web-based alternative to paper telephone directories while providing a simple and convenient mechanism for customers to opt out from the receipt of printed yellow books. Both web sites have been instrumental in promoting opt-out awareness across the United States allowing users to reduce their own environmental footprints in the process. Yellow Pages Directory Inc. has also taken steps to reduce its own impact on the environment through the use of up-to-date and energy-efficient web-hosting services.

For more information please visit http://www.YellowPagesGoesGreen.org.
