America Green Solar Presents Solar Heating!

Help America Green Solar rebuild communities while doing good for the environment! America Green Solar is launching solar heating with a campaign directed at helping communities affected by recent natural disasters.
 
 
NEW YORK - Nov. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- America Green Solar is proud to announce our new cutting-edge technology, solar household heating! Solar Heating is the next phase in renewables, reducing carbon footprints, and utilizing recycling at the same time! The products are made from upcycled materials including aluminum cans, preventing them from being disposed in our oceans, landfills, and incinerators. Not only is it good for the environment, but switching to solar heating is the most efficient and affordable heating option on the market today!

America Green Solar is launching solar heating with a campaign directed at helping communities affected by recent natural disasters. Solar units will be donated to recovering communities as we raise funds to make America greener. This campaign will not only help Americans minimize their heating bills while saving the environment, but will help Americans get back on their feet after devastating natural disasters.

America Green Solar is committed to doing good for communities and the environment as a whole. Paint America Green with us and together we can change the world.

To learn more about solar heating, view our campaign and help us save communities while saving the environment!

Link: https://www.gofundme.com/PaintAmericaGreen-SolarHeating

Check out our upcoming America Green Solar events:

America Green Solar is hosting a Thanksgiving themed brunch to help communities during this time of year and raise awareness about saving the environment. Join America Green on Saturday, November 25 from 11 AM – 2 PM at 147 Front St, Suite 713 in Dumbo, Brooklyn.

Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/america-green-solar-thanksgiving-brunch-tickets-39413252098

To kick start the Solar Business Festival, America Green Solar is hosting a Solar Business Festival Mixer to bring attention to the environmental wcj and economic benefits of solar energy. Join us for this complimentary Mixer on November 28th from 6:00 PM – 10 PM at Clarion Inn Austin North.

Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/solar-business-festival-mixer-tickets-38626371517

America Green takes great pleasure in opening its franchise operations in Mount Vernon, NY. Grab your friends and family and come join us for a Grand Opening Mixer on November 30 in the Prestigious Roosevelt Square Professional Building, hosted by local born comedian Desi Johnson!

Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/america-green-solar-franchise-tickets-40039363815

For more information on going solar, contact us at info@americagreensolar.com

AmericaGreenSolar.com

America Green Solar
877-538-7278
info@americagreensolar.com
