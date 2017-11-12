News By Tag
America Green Solar Presents Solar Heating!
Help America Green Solar rebuild communities while doing good for the environment! America Green Solar is launching solar heating with a campaign directed at helping communities affected by recent natural disasters.
America Green Solar is committed to doing good for communities and the environment as a whole. Paint America Green with us and together we can change the world.
To learn more about solar heating, view our campaign and help us save communities while saving the environment!
Check out our upcoming America Green Solar events:
America Green Solar is hosting a Thanksgiving themed brunch to help communities during this time of year and raise awareness about saving the environment. Join America Green on Saturday, November 25 from 11 AM – 2 PM at 147 Front St, Suite 713 in Dumbo, Brooklyn.
To kick start the Solar Business Festival, America Green Solar is hosting a Solar Business Festival Mixer to bring attention to the environmental wcj and economic benefits of solar energy. Join us for this complimentary Mixer on November 28th from 6:00 PM – 10 PM at Clarion Inn Austin North.
America Green takes great pleasure in opening its franchise operations in Mount Vernon, NY. Grab your friends and family and come join us for a Grand Opening Mixer on November 30 in the Prestigious Roosevelt Square Professional Building, hosted by local born comedian Desi Johnson!
For more information on going solar, contact us at info@americagreensolar.com
AmericaGreenSolar.com
Contact
America Green Solar
877-538-7278
info@americagreensolar.com
