City of Holly Hill to Host Jingle Bell Jog and 58th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Dec. 1st
The 3k fun run and walk begins at 5:30 p.m. at Holly Hill City Hall, located at 1065 Ridgewood Avenue in Holly Hill. The city's 58th Annual Lighting Ceremony at Holly Hill City Hall will immediate follow the Jingle Bell Jog.
Miss Florida Teen, Victoria DiSorbo, will be participating in the Holly Hill lighting ceremony. She will also be the Parade Marshal on Dec. 2 at Holly Hill's 58th annual Christmas parade. The parade will kick off promptly at 10 a.m. from the Florida Health Care Plans facility on Ridgewood Avenue and end at Holly Land park.
DiSorbo will be signing her book and taking photos with people on Friday night prior to 6 p.m. and again after the parade on Saturday at noon. Autographed books with a photo with a guest will be sold for $20 with all proceeds to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
There is a $5 race entry fee, or $10 entry fee with a T-shirt, and children 12 and under run free with every adult paid entry. Participants may register at the Holly Hill Family YMCA or online at https://runsignup.com/
Participants may pick up their race packets on the day of the race from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holly Hill Family YMCA or from 4p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Holly Hill City Hall.
Since this is an evening event, participants are encouraged to bring a flashlight for additional route lighting. This is a non-chip timed event and there will be awards for overall male and female race winners.
More information about the City of Holly Hill may be found online at https://www.hollyhillfl.org or they can be reached at (386) 248-9420.
About The City of Holly Hill
The City of Holly Hill has a rich history that dates back to 1901. In 1876, William Samuel Fleming Sr. owned most of the land now comprising Holly Hill. Mr. Flemming was given city naming rights and decided to name wcj the colony Holly Hill in memory of his Irish Hollywood home, because there were lots of holly in the area and there was a bit of rise in the terrain.
Holly Hill is comprised of 12,119 residents, 5,583 households, and 2,998 families. Holly Hill is home to some of Volusia County's largest employers including Product Quest, Florida Health Care Plans and Metra Electronics. Additional business sectors represented within the city include industrial trade services, retail, technology and medical/health sciences.
The City of Holly Hill elected officials include: John Penny - Mayor, Arthur Byrnes - City Commissioner, District 1, Penny Currie - City Commissioner, District 2, John C. Danio - City Commissioner, District 3, and Chris Via - City Commissioner, District 4. Appointed City officials include: Joe Forte - City Manager and Scott Simpson - City Attorney.
PLEASE NOTE: Florida has a very broad public records law. Most written communications to or from City of Holly Hill officials and employees regarding public business are public records available to the public and media upon request. Your e-mail communications may be subject to public disclosure.
