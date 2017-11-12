News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Catherine Gruener of Gruener Consulting Offers Professional Counseling Online in Illinois
Gruener Consulting offers Distance Credentialed Counseling in Illinois.
The Distance Credentialed Counselor (DCC) credential identifies those professional counselors who are uniquely trained in best practices for delivering traditional counseling through technological means. Catherine Gruener, as a DCC, has met nationally established distance counseling criteria and adheres to the National Board for Certified Counselors (NBCC) Code of Ethics and Policy Regarding the Provision of Distance Professional Services.
Gruener Consulting has offered clients wcj in the Western Suburbs of Chicago Distance counseling is provided face-to-face through a HIPAA compliant video conferencing platform. Online counseling improves access to mental health care by helping clients overcome scheduling limitations, as well as mobility and transportation issues, and has similar results in the research as other forms of modality.
Appointments are available throughout the week, and can be scheduled online with our easy scheduler. Contact Catherine at https://portal.wecounsel.com/
Contact
Gruener Consulting
(872)216-5860
***@gruenerconsulting.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse