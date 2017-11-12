 
Catherine Gruener of Gruener Consulting Offers Professional Counseling Online in Illinois

Gruener Consulting offers Distance Credentialed Counseling in Illinois.
 
 
ELMHURST, Ill. - Nov. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Catherine Gruener of Gruener Consulting has earned her Distance Credentialed Counselor (DCC) certification and now provides online counseling for clients in the state of Illinois.  Distance counseling is provided face-to-face through a HIPAA compliant video conferencing platform. Online counseling improves access to mental health care by helping clients overcome scheduling limitations, as well as mobility and transportation issues, and research supports that online counseling has similar outcomes as in-office visits.

The Distance Credentialed Counselor (DCC) credential identifies those professional counselors who are uniquely trained in best practices for delivering traditional counseling through technological means.  Catherine Gruener, as a DCC, has met nationally established distance counseling criteria and adheres to the National Board for Certified Counselors (NBCC) Code of Ethics and Policy Regarding the Provision of Distance Professional Services.

Appointments are available throughout the week, and can be scheduled online with our easy scheduler.  Contact Catherine at https://portal.wecounsel.com/directory/catherinegruener for a free 15 minute consultation to see if Online Counseling is a fit for you.

