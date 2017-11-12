News By Tag
DCA Outdoor new hires 'cultivate cycle of learning and growth'
Chief Financial Officer, Director of Sales and Marketing combine to bring nearly 50 years of experience
Dockter and Marchand combine to bring nearly 50 years of experience to DCA Outdoor, which serves as the parent company of nine brands in the green industry.
"We are committed to a culture of growth that centers around our biggest asset, our employees," said Tory Schwope, CEO and founder of DCA Outdoor. "We firmly believe that every member of our team can learn from each other and cultivate what we proudly call a cycle of learning and growth. Bringing Becky and Curt into the team certainly will build on this foundation."
Dockter has more than 20 years of experience in accounting and finance. She holds an active CPA and has expertise in budgeting, forecasting, strategic planning, operations and administration. A dynamic leader and change agent, Dockter is experienced in establishing and implementing goals and objectives, and managing change.
"As a true visionary and entrepreneur, Tory is revolutionizing the industry and it's exciting to be part of a first-class team that will help him achieve his vision," Dockter said of joining Schwope and DCA Outdoor.
Dockter previously served as Director of Finance for Weisser Distributing, where she focused on developing accounting policies and procedures and implemented new accounting software. She previously was the CFO at several manufacturing and construction companies, and was the project manager of a major software implementation for a trucking and wholesale fuel distributor.
wcj "We are excited to begin this new chapter with Becky as our CFO," Schwope said.
Marchand will be responsible for implementing sales strategies and developing a marketing plan for each brand while aligning to the long-term vision of DCA Outdoor. He brings more than 25 years of experience in sales and marketing, leadership and management to the team.
Previously, Marchand was Vice President of Ryan Lawn and Tree, where he managed business operations and development, team-building, designing and implementing comprehensive marketing plans, and directing the overall sales efforts.
"Curt brings a wealth of knowledge in leading and growing a successful company," Schwope said.
Marchand spearheaded a project recognized by Landscape Leadership as an industry leader in digital marketing. He was also on the Board of Directors of the Mid America Green Industry Council for five years, serving as president for a two-year term.
"DCA Outdoor is making a major impact in changing the industry," Marchand said. "Tory Schwope has assembled a great leadership and management team at DCA. I am looking forward to a collaborative approach among a talented group."
Visit http://www.dcaoutdoor.com.
Media Contact
Curt Marchand, Director of Sales and Marketing
913.522.8968
***@dcaoutdoor.com
