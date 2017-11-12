 
Industry News





November 2017
Quynh Goodhouse of Goodhouse Law Selected to 2017 Rising Stars List by Super Lawyers

Quynh Goodhouse recognized as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers, a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
 
 
Super Lawyers Magazine
Listed Under

Tags:
* Contract
* Business
* Attorney

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Stamford - Connecticut - US

Subject:
* Awards

STAMFORD, Conn. - Nov. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Goodhouse Law is pleased to announce that Quynh Goodhouse has been selected as a 2017 Rising Stars list in the field of corporate/business law. Ms. Goodhouse was also recognized in 2016 (https://www.goodhouselaw.com/quynh-goodhouse-selected-rising-star-super-lawyers).

Selection to the list is "an honor reserved for those who exhibit excellence in practice," said Ron Cahill, director of research and editorial at Thompson Reuters.

No more than 5% of lawyers in Connecticut are selected by Super Lawyers, and no more than 2.5% of lawyers in Connecticut under the age of 40, or in practice for 10 years or less, are selected to Rising Stars. The list will be published in New England Super Lawyers Magazine and Connecticut Magazine in November, 2017.

Super Lawyers Magazine, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented, multi-phase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. For additional information please visit its website (http://www.superlawyers.com/connecticut/selection_details...).

http://www.superlawyers.com/connecticut/selection_details.html

Goodhouse wcj Law is a law firm based in Stamford, delivering contract law services to individuals and small businesses in Connecticut.

The Rising Stars List is published on Page 65 (http://digital.superlawyers.com/superlawyers/exslrs17?pg=...) in New England Super Lawyers and page S-25 (http://mydigimag.rrd.com/publication/?i=448204) of the November, 2017, issue of Connecticut Magazine.

Quynh Goodhouse
***@goodhouselaw.com
Source:
Email:***@goodhouselaw.com Email Verified
