Quynh Goodhouse of Goodhouse Law Selected to 2017 Rising Stars List by Super Lawyers
Quynh Goodhouse recognized as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers, a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
Selection to the list is "an honor reserved for those who exhibit excellence in practice," said Ron Cahill, director of research and editorial at Thompson Reuters.
No more than 5% of lawyers in Connecticut are selected by Super Lawyers, and no more than 2.5% of lawyers in Connecticut under the age of 40, or in practice for 10 years or less, are selected to Rising Stars. The list will be published in New England Super Lawyers Magazine and Connecticut Magazine in November, 2017.
Super Lawyers Magazine, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented, multi-phase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. For additional information please visit its website (http://www.superlawyers.com/
Goodhouse wcj Law is a law firm based in Stamford, delivering contract law services to individuals and small businesses in Connecticut.
