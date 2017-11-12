 
Industry News





November 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312

Nerac Announces the November Issue of the Nerac Strategist

New release offers in-depth business perspectives on industry issues, compliance challenges and commercial opportunities authored by Nerac analysts
 
 
TOLLAND, Conn. - Nov. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Nerac is pleased to announce the release of the November issue of the Nerac Strategist, a monthly compilation of Nerac analyst insights for better business decisions.  This issue explores the sweeping changes caused by the new EU Medical Device regulations (MDR), the global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market, Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things.

The publication of the new Medical Device Regulation (MDR, 2017/745) on May 25th of this year initiated the transition to the most sweeping regulatory changes since the founding of the European Union.  Sr. Regulatory Analyst Robert Zott's article – "Full Speed Ahead: Navigating the New European Medical Device Regulation," explores the impact of these changes and provides guidance for companies that must prepare now or face the logjam ahead.

The global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market was worth about $61.1 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow to $84.6 billion by 2023, with Europe accounting for the second largest market share after North America.  The expected market growth, and increased interest in the field by consumers, makes in vitro diagnostics an attractive arena for research, development, and commercialization; wcj however, market growth is expected to be hampered by many factors including the new European in vitro diagnostics regulation.  Analyst Erica Kramer's article "The European In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation: It's Time to Start Preparing," explores the IVD regulation and its market impact.

Industry 4.0, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), eTransformation, or Digital Transformation is the terminology nowadays used interchangeably to describe the fourth era of industrial revolution. Analyst Ben Bahavar's article "The Critical Role of Workforce in Industry 4.0," explores some of the challenges faced by organizations to achieve successful digitalization.

In the past 20 years, the Internet has grown to permeate our lives. It began as a communication channel for scientists in the 1980's at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research.  In 2017, everyone is interconnected. So what is the next technological revolution?  Analyst Thomas Perkins' article "Internet of Things," explores the concept that everything is interconnected.

Click here (http://www.nerac.com/contact-us/) to make sure you receive this valuable newsletter direct to your inbox.

About Nerac
Nerac Inc. is a global research and advisory firm for companies developing innovative products and technologies. Nerac provides expert insights that equip clients with the knowledge to develop or refine a technology, explore market growth opportunities, evaluate intellectual property strategies and respond to regulatory changes. Nerac serves approximately 5,000 users worldwide and delivers over 12,000 research projects and custom alerts each year. Nerac has a long, successful consulting history in a wide-range of industries with significant expertise and extensive data resources supporting client requests in the areas of technology scouting, IP, medical device, engineering, chemistry and advanced materials.

Contact
Susan Lucek
***@nerac.com
