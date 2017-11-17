News By Tag
MahoganyBooks Opens First Book Store in Anacostia in over 20 Years
Bookstore hosts "first look" to supporters and Anacostia community
To celebrate this milestone, MahoganyBooks is hosting a "first look" of its bookstore to supporters and the Anacostia community on December 4th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:oo p.m. Incorporating modern design elements and technology, the bookstore will have an open floor allowing the space to be easily transformed for large events, mobile cashiers and iPad stations to research and order books. MahoganyBooks will also host virtual book events conducting virtual interviews with authors as well as live streaming events online. A grand opening and community celebration will be held during Black History Month.
During the first look, there will also be a community discussion about the importance of an African American bookstore within the Anacostia community. The discussion will be hosted by Denise Rolark Barnes, editor and publisher of The Washington Informer Newspaper.
Started in 2007 by husband and wife, Derrick and Ramunda Young, MahoganyBooks is the fastest growing online bookstore for people of the African Diaspora. It has grown from being exclusively an online bookstore to being the go-to bookseller for community book events in the District, Maryland and Virginia. Over the years, MahoganyBooks has connected readers to writers for exciting and thought-provoking literary events with the likes of Misty Copeland, U.S. wcj Representative John Lewis, Walter Mosley, Chimamanda Adichie, Ta-Nehisi Coates, and former Mayor Marion Barry among others.
MahoganyBooks will also feature Duende District, a mobile bookstore whose focus is the large Hispanic and immigrant communities of color, as a long-term pop-up within the store. Their collaboration will create an inclusive literary environment for populations that are largely underrepresented in other literary institutions.
"We're really excited to join the historic and vibrant Anacostia community," stated Mahogany co-founder Derrick Young. "Our vision is to create a space within the community where individuals can learn about their history and identity as well as empower the next generation of authors, activists and leaders who want to make a positive impact within their community."
Connect with MahoganyBooks at https://www.mahoganybooks.com/
