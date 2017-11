PuppyKisses.com Launches The Perfect Gift For Every Pup: Holiday In A Box!

As "Santa Paws" begins making his list and checking it twice this year, be sure to put PuppyKisses.com Holiday In A Box on your pup's wish list!

-- As we enter the season dedicated to gift giving, we are reminded that a majority of pet families extend that spirit to their four-legged companions. In fact, according to a survey by Rover.com of one thousand U.S. pet owners, an incredible 95% admit to buying Christmas gifts for their pets. As "Santa Paws" begins making his list and checking it twice this year, be sure to put PuppyKisses.com Holiday In A Box on your pup's wish list!Retailing for $25.00 and available in sizes to accommodate both small and large dogs, Holiday In A Box includes:1. Squeaker & Crinkle Dog Toy - Assorted, Santa or penguin, measure: 11"L x 2.5"W.2. Snack-A-Roo's - All natural dog treats. 3oz. net wt, hand-crafted in the USA and contains no preservatives, additives, artificial color or flavor, wheat, corn, soy or by-products. Consist of limited ingredients:Apples, organic rolled oats, all natural peanut butter.3. Puppy Kisses Designer Dog Accessory- Your choice of bow tie or collar flower.Not only will your pooch be guaranteed to fall head-over-paws for this assortment of unique PuppyKisses.com products; Holiday In A Box makes a great gift for any dog lover on your list. Packaged in a clear gift box with gift card, these are ready for Santa to give out to all the nice and even the naughty!Puppy Kisses was founded in 1999 by sisters Gina Pollock and Angela Kats in the hopes of bringing unique and quality products to dog lovers everywhere. Puppy Kisses has evolved to include several private label lines, Internet sales and consumer pet shows. Most of company's advertising and promotion consists of supporting local charitable organizations and fundraisers. Learn more at: http://www.puppykisses.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ puppykissesboutique/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/PuppyKissesLLC/Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/puppykissescom/boards/.Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/puppykissesboutique/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/puppykissescom/