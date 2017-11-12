 
News By Tag
* Holiday In A Box
* Puppy Gift
* Pet Gift
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Closter
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312


PuppyKisses.com Launches The Perfect Gift For Every Pup: Holiday In A Box!

As "Santa Paws" begins making his list and checking it twice this year, be sure to put PuppyKisses.com Holiday In A Box on your pup's wish list!
 
 
Holiday-In-A-Box PuppyKisses.com
Holiday-In-A-Box PuppyKisses.com
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Holiday In A Box
* Puppy Gift
* Pet Gift

Industry:
* Pets

Location:
* Closter - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Projects

CLOSTER, N.J. - Nov. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- As we enter the season dedicated to gift giving, we are reminded that a majority of pet families extend that spirit to their four-legged companions. In fact, according to a survey by Rover.com of one thousand U.S. pet owners, an incredible 95% admit to buying Christmas gifts for their pets. As "Santa Paws" begins making his list and checking it twice this year, be sure to put PuppyKisses.com Holiday In A Box on your pup's wish list!

Retailing for $25.00 and available in sizes to accommodate both small and large dogs, Holiday In A Box includes:

1. Squeaker & Crinkle Dog Toy - Assorted, Santa or penguin, measure: 11"L x 2.5"W.

2. Snack-A-Roo's - All natural dog treats. 3oz. net wt, hand-crafted in the USA and contains no preservatives, additives, artificial color or flavor, wheat, corn, soy or by-products. Consist of limited ingredients: Apples, organic rolled oats, all natural peanut butter.

3. Puppy Kisses Designer Dog Accessory- Your choice of bow tie or collar flower.

Not only will your pooch be guaranteed to fall head-over-paws for this assortment of unique PuppyKisses.com products; Holiday In A Box makes a great gift for any dog lover on your list. Packaged in a clear gift box with gift card, these are ready for Santa to give out to all the nice and even the naughty!

About Puppy Kisses: Puppy Kisses was founded in 1999 by sisters Gina Pollock and Angela Kats in the hopes of bringing unique and quality products to dog lovers everywhere. Puppy Kisses has evolved to include several private label lines, Internet sales and consumer pet shows. Most of company's advertising and promotion consists of supporting local charitable organizations and fundraisers. Learn more at: http://www.puppykisses.com/.

Connect wcj Socially:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/puppykissesboutique/.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PuppyKissesLLC/.

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/puppykissescom/boards/.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/puppykissesboutique/.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/puppykissescom/.

Contact
Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Whitegate PR INC
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Holiday In A Box, Puppy Gift, Pet Gift
Industry:Pets
Location:Closter - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Whitegate PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share