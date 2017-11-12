News By Tag
Kolleen McWilliams Named 2017 Drug Lawsuit Source College Scholarship Winner
Established in 2015, the Drug Lawsuit Source College Fund Scholarship offers $1,000 to one student each year who best exemplifies determination and perseverance to succeed in their academic endeavors.
This year's scholarship recipient certainly possesses those qualities.
Kolleen McWilliams is currently attending pharmacy school at the University of Louisiana at Monroe and upon graduation plans to work in a retail setting or an insurance company creating formularies.
She also has a strong passion to help underserved communities that may not have the means to visit healthcare professionals and rarely receive the annual checkups that many often take for granted.
"During my second year of school, I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Upon reflection, my diagnosis made me even more adamant about helping those who usually do not seek help until a serious problem emerges," McWilliams said. "My cancer was found because of a routine yearly wellness checkup, and it was very treatable because I was diagnosed at an early stage."
According to McWilliams, the underserved communities can be vastly benefited by obtaining knowledge from pharmacists as they are some of the country's most accessible healthcare providers.
"I am extremely grateful to be this year's scholarship recipient," McWilliams said. "The funds will ease my financial burden and help me to become a competent pharmacist who can work to improve patients' quality of life."
The deadline to apply for the 2017 Drug Lawsuit Source College Fund Scholarship was Nov. 1, 2017. Details for the 2018 scholarship will be posted in the near future on www.druglawsuitsource.com.
About Drug Lawsuit Source
Drug Lawsuit Source is an online resource provided by Buckfire & Buckfire, P.C. — a highly respected law firm with the highest possible rating in the legal profession for both skill and integrity.
Founded in 1969, Buckfire Law represents clients with dignity, respect, and compassion. We help people who have been injured or harmed by dangerous drugs and defective medical products.
For more information about Drug Lawsuit Source or the scholarship programs, call 866-280-3417.
