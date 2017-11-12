 
Jewish Comic Takes His Shtick to the Sticks in Michael B. Druxman's New Comic Novel

 
 
ALBANY, Ga. - Nov. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- BearManor Media announces the release of Jackie Goes to Dixie by Michael B. Druxman.

Jewish comics only blended well with the Clampetts on The Beverly Hillbillies, as loud-mouth Jewish comic Jackie Moss discovers when he takes his shtick to the sticks.

The former television star turned Las Vegas comedian, and Dave Arthur, his pianist and road manager, face-off with real Ozark Mountain Hillbillies—an audience of a hundred Don Rickles—when Jackie's accidental booking for a well-paying one-night gig shoves him in front of his worst critics. Not even his razor-sharp wit can pry them from them wanting to fry him. The bad clash turns into a mad dash, when an accusation of attempted murder, the threat of being hanged on the nearest oak tree, and a conspiracy involving foreign spies and Government agents spark a desperate run and more comic trouble than any quip can whip.

Enjoy the hilarity of Michael B. Druxman's new fiction novel.

About the author: Michael B. Druxman. a veteran Hollywood screenwriter-director, is author of nonfiction books, such as Miss Dinah Shore and Basil Rathbone: His Life and His Films, and fiction novels, such as Dracula Meets Jack the Ripper and Other Revisionist Histories, and Murder in Babylon (2014). He resides in Austin, Texas, USA.

"Great reading. Funny! Funny! Funny!"-Barbara Eden

"Witty and engaging from the get go; characters that are sure to grab your attention.  A hilarious romp in the woods, full of twists and turns in this fish out of water story that will keep you guessing, laughing and might even scare you." -Steve Kanaly, Dallas

#####

Available exclusively from BearManor Media in paperback and ebook editions.

About BearManor wcj Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge nonfiction books, audio books, and e-books on movies, television, Old Time Radio, theater, and animation, as well as a fiction book series. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent. Visit www.bearmanormedia.com.

For High Resolution Images, review copy PDF, or more information, contact the publisher at books@benohmart.com.

Visit www.bearmanormedia.com (print editions)

Also available on Amazon.com and other online booksellers.

BearManor Media ebook editions are available on Selz.com at https://bearmanormedia.selz.com/

