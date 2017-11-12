News By Tag
Jewish Comic Takes His Shtick to the Sticks in Michael B. Druxman's New Comic Novel
Jewish comics only blended well with the Clampetts on The Beverly Hillbillies, as loud-mouth Jewish comic Jackie Moss discovers when he takes his shtick to the sticks.
The former television star turned Las Vegas comedian, and Dave Arthur, his pianist and road manager, face-off with real Ozark Mountain Hillbillies—
Enjoy the hilarity of Michael B. Druxman's new fiction novel.
About the author: Michael B. Druxman. a veteran Hollywood screenwriter-
"Great reading. Funny! Funny! Funny!"-Barbara Eden
"Witty and engaging from the get go; characters that are sure to grab your attention. A hilarious romp in the woods, full of twists and turns in this fish out of water story that will keep you guessing, laughing and might even scare you." -Steve Kanaly, Dallas
Available exclusively from BearManor Media in paperback and ebook editions.
About BearManor wcj Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge nonfiction books, audio books, and e-books on movies, television, Old Time Radio, theater, and animation, as well as a fiction book series. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent. Visit www.bearmanormedia.com.
