Top Ways To "get In The Game" At This Year's Boca Raton Bowl
"Boca's Biggest Annual Outdoor Party" Is The Best Holiday Ticket In Town
1) BLOCK YOUR CALENDAR
The 2017 Boca Raton Bowl -- Boca Raton's fourth annual holiday tradition -- will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 19 at FAU Stadium. The Boca Raton Bowl college football bowl game features Conference USA versus American Athletic Conference; team match up will be announced on Sunday, December 3.
The Boca Raton Bowl is one of 14 postseason bowl games owned and operated by Charlotte, N.C.-based ESPN Events (http://www.espnevents.com/)
2) BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR A HOME TEAM ADVANTAGE:
It's the perfect way to ring in holiday week with friends, family, colleagues and employees. By visiting www.thebocaratonbowl.com or emailing tickets@thebocaratonbowl.com or calling (561) 362-3650, you can reserved sideline tickets at $57, end zone seat at $32 or
get a group discount for quantities of 10 or more.
3) VISIT www.thebocaratonbowl.com REGULARLY FOR UPDATES
Once you "are in" you will find a fan-centered info on Palm Beach County's only sanctioned collegiate bowl game that first 'touched down' in 2014 and continues to air live on ESPN throughout the U.S. With one click visitors will get:
· Rosters of the Bowl executive committee, community captains,
partners and sponsors
· Game Day info about stadium admission, bag policy, cameras, ATMs, concessions, disability accommodations, first aid, lost and found, search procedures, prohibited items, stroller policy
· Team match-up
· Parking, including tailgate space reservations
· Schedule
· Seat Map
· Will Call
· Event News
· Bowl Alumni and their NFL careers
· Hotel accommodations
· Answers to frequently asked questions (FAQ)
4) VISIT BOCA RATON BOWL'S NEW SPANISH-LANGUAGE WEBSITE
· Recognizing the interests of Boca Raton Bowl fans living and visiting South Florida, the Boca Raton Bowl has launched a Spanish-language version of the bowl website at www.EltazonBocaRaton.com. Sponsored by Northwestern Mutual, the new "online window" into the game shares the Boca Raton Bowl's history, bowl game details, links for purchasing tickets, schedule of community events and programs, and events surrounding bowl week and game day.
5) DOWNLOAD THE NEW FREE BOCA RATON BOWL APP
(available by first week in December)
The custom-designed Boca Bowl 2017 mobile app created by Boca Raton-based Flagship Solutions Group gives fans access to the latest news and updates
before and during this year's bowl game. The program is available through a
free mobile application that can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices via
the App Store and Google Play.
The App is a game-changer in the way fans can experience the game and all the
festivities that lead into and happen during the ESPN nationally televised "on the field" matchup. The real time scoop, from countdown to kickoff and game play.
6) GET BOWL SOCIAL
· LIKE Boca Raton Bowl on Facebook
· Check out Boca Bowl on Instagram
· Follow Boca Raton Bowl on Twitter
· Share your Boca Raton Bowl event and game photos with hashtag #BocaBowl
7) PLAN EARLY FOR GAME DAY
· Reserve your parking spot for a stadium-side tailgate party
o FOR CARS – Parking will open at 3 p.m. on game day. Cost is $20.00 in all lots and will be made available for purchase on game day.
o RV/MOTOR HOMES/TAILGATERS – Motor home parking is available at FAU Stadium beginning on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at Noon. All motor homes will park at the top of the valet lot in Lot 5 and should enter through Spanish River Blvd. RV parking is priced at $100.00.
· If you need a tent for small or large tailgating you can reserve a 10 x 10 tent
or uber large one by contacting Boca Raton Bowl's tent vendor Grimes
Events & Party Tents at 561-921-7873 or info@grimesevents.com.
· FAU Stadium will be utilizing the NFL's Handbag Policy for the 2017 Boca Raton Bowl. Bags that are wcj clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" may be permitted into FAU Stadium. Small clutch bags (approximately the size of a hand) may accompany the clear bag not exceeding the size limit. A one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag may also be used. An exception, at the discretion of security personnel, will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purposes. More at www.thebocaratonbowl.com.·
8) CHECK OUT BOCA RATON BOWL GREAT CHEFS TAILGATE SHOWCASE ONLINE RECIPE BOOK
Going live Friday, December 8
To give you extra inspiration for you tailgate planning, the Boca Raton Bowl has put together a gallery of more than 40 award-winning recipes created by more than 30 of the area's popular restaurant, country club, hotel, catering and celebrity chefs. Chefs featured (along with their recipes) have served up their culinary creativity to tantalize taste buds of Boca Raton Bowl fans during three annual Boca Raton Bowl Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase & College Spirit Nights.
9) MEET THE MASCOTS
Come down to the City of Boca Raton Holiday Parade on Wednesday, December 6 and give a "big wave" welcome when the team match-up mascots escort the official Boca Raton Bowl cars in the line-up.
10) MEET THE TEAM AT THE AIRPORT
On Friday, December 15, official bowl fever takes over Palm Beach County when the two Boca Raton Bowl teams touch down at Palm Beach International Airport. Residents are invited and encouraged to come out to the tarmac to join local government, tourism and sports commission officials, fellow residents and business leaders to welcome each team with fanfare. Once teams set flight schedules, meet-and-greet details will be shared on www.thebocaratonbowl.com.
11) CHEER ON AT TEAM PEP RALLIES
On Monday, December 18 bring the family, friends and colleagues out to the Boca Raton Bowl team pep rallies featuring team bands and dance teams at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton and City Place in West Palm Beach. Check www.thebocabowl.com for times.
12) REV UP THE FUN EARLY ON GAME DAY
Check out the FREE Ford Fan Fest and Family Midway that opens on game day at 3 p.m. and runs until opening ceremonies at 6:30 p.m. followed by kick-off at 7 p.m. The spirited pre-game festivities include live music, family games and activities, food trucks, exhibition tents featuring giveaways and contests, the face-off of the two college bands and cheerleader performances from the competing bowl teams.
