14th Annual Candlelight Service of Remembrance Set for December 3rd
The event is being held at the Garden of Memory Mausoleum located at 511 Old Kings Road, South in Flagler Beach.
"We look forward to presenting the Annual Candlelight Service of Remembrance to the community again this year," said Allen Whetsell, general manager. "Through this event, we hope to bring comfort to families grieving for their loved ones during the holiday season, one of the most emotional times of the year for so many."
Attendees are encouraged to bring a favorite ornament in remembrance of their loved one to help decorate the tree. The Tree of Remembrance decorating will begin at 5 p.m. and will remain decorated and illuminated until January 15, 2018.
Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens has been serving Flagler County for over 90 years and was established with the express purpose of serving the county and surrounding areas with the most caring and compassionate funeral services possible. They are the only combination funeral home, memorial gardens and crematory in Flagler County.
Sal Passalaqua, Jr.
